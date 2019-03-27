Inappropriate behavior still seems to be an issue on Capitol Hill. In a rather candid interview, California Democratic Rep. Katie Hill talked about sexism in the House of Representatives with The Lily, among other topics, and recounted an unpleasant encounter with a male colleague. "It's very archaic," Hill told the publication. "The other day, I had a member who said something that was just so dumb. He said it as a joke, but it was a sexual comment. And I was just like, 'You can’t say those kinds of things anymore.'"

According to Hill, the unnamed representative made a lewd comment when she discussed one-minute speeches on the House floor. "I called him 'Mr. One Minute' or 'One Minute Man,' or something. I didn’t even think about it that way, but he was like, 'I can also be Mr. Five Minute Man or Mr. Whatever Minute Man You Want,'" Hill told The Lily.

"It was in front of people," the 31-year-old Democrat added, "and the rest of us were all looking at each other. One of my young colleagues said, 'Well, that took a turn.'"

It's not the first time someone has highlighted this sort of unprofessional conduct on Capitol Hill. In 2017, The Atlantic reported that California Democratic congresswoman Jackie Speier was stunned by the pervasive nature of sexual harassment in the capital. "Some of these members," Speier said, per Atlantic, "they're so blatant about it! You can't imagine."

