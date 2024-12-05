Katie Holmes is an off-duty dressing icon. Her main aesthetic markers are baggy, understated, and cozy. Vogue even called her style “disheveled.” Think: a series of wide-leg jeans, multiple ludicrously capacious totes, and tops so creased you’d think she was anti-iron. So when she does dress up, it’s always a breath of fresh air — and always a slay.

Last week, the actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. For her late-night TV guesting, she reached for a look that’s the complete antithesis of effortless M.O.: dazzling co-ords in a spicy see-through fabrication.

Katie’s Dazzling See-Through Number

Retiring her jeans for the night, Holmes made a sparkly entrance on the set of Fallon’s show. To chat about her Broadway play, Our Town, she wore a look from Christopher Esber’s Resort 2025 collection.

The top was an asymmetrical masterpiece. One side was a sleeveless with (half) a bedazzled collar, while the other featured a loose 3/4 sleeve with a crystal-embroidered wrist. She tucked the unconventional piece into a knee-length skirt covered in an abstract bedazzled pattern. Both pieces were crafted in a knitted net material, giving it a see-through twist.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

As for her accessories, she kept her look coordinated (another style hack she rarely equips on her days off). Leaning into the sparkle, she wore intertwined silver hoop earrings bedecked with stones from Alexis Bittar. Meanwhile, on her feet, she slipped on silver peep-toe heels for a dainty gleam.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, she was also made up that night, albeit in a fresh-faced, barely there way. Holmes swiped pink lipstick, blush, and liner for that flushed look. She also styled her hair in loose waves.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Earlier That Day...

For a glimpse into how much of a style chameleon she was, her ensemble earlier that day couldn’t be more different. Channeling her carefree, off-duty sensibilities, she donned a chunky high-collar gray sweater and baggy black trousers, which she topped off with an inky coat. She also wore celebrities’ go-to accessories when they prefer to go “incognito”: a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Perhaps the most Holmes-like of the look is the multi-bag situation. In this instance, she lugged around a cream handbag and a massive red one more closely resembling a paper bag.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her range is impressive.