Not everything coming out of the White House press corps is politically divisive news about the president. On Monday, CBS White House correspondent Weijia Jiang announced her pregnancy — and in that announcement, she included a critical message for President Donald Trump.

"Personal news: She made a very public debut during this presser, so it’s a good time to share my husband and I are thrilled to meet our baby girl in January!" Jiang tweeted on Monday. "Can’t wait to teach her when a man orders you to 'sit down' because he doesn’t like what you’re saying, do anything but."

The veiled reference to the president came in Jiang's comment about a man ordering her to "sit down," which Trump repeatedly told her to do at a press conference on Sept. 26, as the Hill noted. CNN broadcast the exchange, in which Jiang asked Trump if she could ask a question after he finished ranting and he repeatedly told her to "sit down." When Jiang did manage to get her question out, she asked whether the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump (which Trump has universally denied) had any affect on his view of the sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (which Kavanaugh has also denied).

When Trump responded to Jiang's question, he said that the allegations against him did, in fact, have an affect on how he viewed Kavanaugh's situation.

“It does impact my opinion. You know why? Because I’ve had a lot of false charges made against me. I’m a very famous person, unfortunately,” Trump said at the United Nations General Assembly press conference. "I've been a famous person for a long time."

More than 20 women have accused Trump of sexual assault, and Trump has called them all "liars," according to PBS.

