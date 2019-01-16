On the Sunday Jan. 13 episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans were offered a glimpse into NeNe's husband Gregg Leakes' cancer battle and the emotional toll it has seemingly taken on their entire family. In light of claims from his wife about being a "grouch" throughout his treatment, Gregg Leakes apologized to NeNe via Instagram and expressed love for the woman who has remained by his side during the illness, according to E! News. Gregg took to Instagram on Jan. 14 to share the heartfelt apology to his wife, posting a picture of his longtime love along with the caption:

"We always hurt the ones we Love.. because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back. I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I Pray to God to get it together..She’s done NO wrong... this is ALL on me......Cancer WILL change your Life..."

During the show's most recent episode "Texts, Lies & Therapy," NeNe shared the emotional toll that Gregg's cancer diagnosis has placed on their marriage as she vented her frustrations about his attitude. Speaking with Gregg's sister at a celebration for Gregg's birthday, NeNe revealed that it's "been difficult" while acknowledging that Gregg often takes his frustrations with cancer out on her. Amidst the chat, NeNe also told her sister-in-law, "I mostly keep strong" but contended that Gregg is "definitely a grouch." She continued, "I'm so close to him, all the pressure is on me. I'm worn out like a freakin' car tire."

Gregg's struggle with cancer has been a large part of RHOA's narrative this season and has certainly been weighing heavy on the entire family, who rallied around to support the businessman during this latest episode. Bravo notes that NeNe and Gregg share a 19-year-old son Brett, who NeNe referred to as a "strong teenager." The outlet also reveals that Gregg has five other children while Nene has another son, Bryson — all of whom are dealing with Gregg's medical crisis as a family. This past November, NeNe told the Daily Dish,

"Well, we go on a rollercoaster ride, that's for sure. It's definitely not easy. The moment we found out he had cancer, everything about our life changed. It was just hard. It's hard on him. It's hard on me. It's hard on our entire family."

The Leakes family first revealed Gregg's cancer diagnosis back in June 2018 with NeNe taking to Instagram to share the news by posting a photo of Gregg during an appointment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, according to E! News. Along with the pic, which featured Gregg sitting next to a computer monitor with word "cancer" crossed out, NeNe added the caption: "Our New Normal and the fight begins" along with the hashtags, "#f*ckcancer #yougotthis," and "#iloveyou." The reality maven later shared that Gregg had Stage 3 colon cancer during the RHOA season premiere in November 2018.

On Season 11, Episode 3, it was revealed that Gregg decided to not to undergo chemotherapy, choosing to take a more holistic approach to healing after having part of his colon removed, according to People. During the airing, NeNe told cameras,

“Chemo is not something that Gregg is thinking about doing at the moment. Obviously we hear all the report of people doing chemo and being very sick. So he feels like if there’s any other options that can take, I’d rather take those options and let chemo sit on the back burner for now.”

As they began exploring their options, People reveals that NeNe brought in trees that were recommended to aid her husband's healing process. Despite some of the ups and downs with Gregg's mood, it seems that NeNe's focus has remained dedicated to keeping her hubby on the mend. People notes that NeNe told reality cameras:

“I’m here to do whatever I can to make Gregg heal... If someone tells me I need to buy trees, I buy the whole damn forrest. Because I want my Gregg back. The one I married.”

NeNe and Gregg first married in 1997, and later divorced in 2011. Their bond proved to be unbreakable with the lovebirds later remarrying in 2013. Their second wedding resulted in a RHOA spinoff called I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding.

NeNe and Gregg's romance is certainly one of the greatest on reality TV. And although they may be facing a tough time amid Gregg's illness, there's no doubt that their love for one another will forever stand the test of time.