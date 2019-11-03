'RHOA's Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Are Back Together After A Rough Patch

Last season, Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers saw Porsha Williams get pregnant, get engaged, and even get her own spin-off show about her motherhood journey. A lot can change in between seasons though. Porsha and Dennis McKinley broke up, but now Porsha and Dennis are back together on RHOA. It's a lot to keep track of, but it seems like there will be some drama for the couple when the show returns for Season 12.

In an Oct. 31 interview with Us Weekly, Porsha confirmed that she and Dennis are "re-engaged" following their breakup in June. She told the magazine, "It’s been a long road, one we’re still on. We’re going day by day rebuilding our relationship and making sure our foundation is where we want it to be to have a strong family."

These days, Porsha maintains that she and Dennis are "happy" raising their daughter Pilar together. However, that's not all the fans will see when RHOA returns for its new season. Porsha told the publication, "Fans will see us in counseling and will see me dealing with real life. A lot of what a lot of people deal with in relationships, they’re going to see on TV — the good and the bad and the ugly."

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Part of the "ugly" are the infidelity rumors that have plagued Dennis. A scene from the premiere episode revealed by Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 31 shows a woman named Sincerely Ward "just happened to be" at Kandi Burruss's OLG Restaurant while Kandi was filming scenes with Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille. Sincerely tells the Housewives that she's Dennis's rumored mistress before she denies the allegations.

As of this moment, Porsha hasn't spoken out about the cheating claims. However, Dennis adamantly denied the rumors in a June 3 statement that he issued to Us Weekly. Dennis told the magazine, "These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family." He also confirmed that he hired a lawyer to represent him.

Whether the speculation was true or not, Porsha and Dennis were able to move past the tough times. In an August episode of Dish Nation, Porsha and Dennis talked about having a second child. Dennis said, "We trying to work on No. 2, like, later." He also said, "I’m just trying to run them until Porsha gets tired."

Dish Nation on YouTube

While the new parents are on the same page about adding to their family, they have pushed back their initial wedding plans. They originally planned to get married on New Year's Eve. In an Oct. 31 interview with Essence, Porsha said, "We needed more time. Dennis and I had a true bump in the road and we’re trying to make sure our foundation is strong. We both want to be married forever, so we’re doing the work."

Slowing down is definitely a change of pace for the couple. Pre-breakup, their relationship was moving pretty quickly. Porsha started seeing Dennis in early 2018. She announced her pregnancy in a September 2018 interview with People. The next month, Dennis proposed to Porsha.

Real Houswives of Atlanta returns on Sunday, Nov. 3, with Dennis and Porsha's relationship at the center of the storylines.