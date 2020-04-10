Spoilers ahead for Grey's Anatomy Season 16. Well, it wasn't the season finale that ABC had originally planned, but finding out Richard Webber's diagnosis in Grey's Anatomy's April 9 episode was the good news we all need right now. Although it seemed everyone except Meredith and DeLuca had resigned themselves to the fact that Richard had Alzheimer's, the reality was thankfully much simpler.

Leave it to Meredith to make the 11th hour discovery that something was destroying Richard's nervous system, just as Catherine was about to take her ailing husband home to face his fate. As awful as that revelation may sound, the silver lining was that those symptoms were inconsistent with Amelia and Koracick's Alzheimer's diagnosis. Before Mer and Bailey could perform a nerve biopsy, however, DeLuca frantically busted into the O.R. with the real answer to what's been going on with Richard: he had cobalt poisoning.

In a throwaway line about Richard's medical history in the previous episode, Bailey mentioned that he'd had a hip replacement in Boston. When you slip that in amid a brain tumor and electrocution, it seems pretty insignificant. But DeLuca figured out that if Richard's hip replacement was made out of cobalt and was deteriorating, he could be experiencing metal poisoning, which would account for his memory loss, depression, hallucination, and tremors.

Bonnie Osborne/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

After nearly incurring the full weight of Bailey's wrath, DeLuca turned out to be right, and Bailey reluctantly let him scrub in for Richard's surgery. Link cleaned out the "sludge" that had built up in Richard's body and successfully repaired his hip — all while Amelia was giving birth to their son, by the way — and commended DeLuca for his "amazing catch." He told his fellow surgeon that it could be a game-changer in the medical community at large, if other hip replacement patients were testing positive for cobalt toxicity as well.

That should have left DeLuca feeling on top of the world, but in his final scene of the episode, Meredith was picking him up from the hospital floor in the midst of some sort of breakdown. "I don't... I can't...uh. I don't know what's going on," he admitted. Meredith insisted on taking him home, so they very well could be getting back together. Either way, expect to see DeLuca's mental health storyline continue to unfold in Season 17, and for Meredith to be an integral part of his support system.

Christopher Willard/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

DeLuca wasn't the only one to end the season on a low note, however. Thanks to an extremely ill-timed butt dial, Owen had to hear Teddy and Koracick's hookup on his voicemail. Of course the revelation arrived hours before his and Teddy's impromptu wedding ceremony, which, at best, is now postponed. Thanks to Grey's' early Season 16 finale, fans will have to wait until the fall to find out if they actually do end up getting married of if they call it off altogether.

Until then, fans can revel in the fact that Richard's memory seems to be restored (though that didn't turn out so well for Catherine) and that his hand tremor is gone. In a season that was both forced to end early in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and also brought about the sad departure of Alex Karev, they needed something to get them through until a new Grey's chapter begins.