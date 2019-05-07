The first series of Netflix's After Life was created, produced, and directed by comedian Ricky Gervais, who also stars as the show's lead. The black comedy follows the story of local reporter, Tony Johnson, who contemplates suicide after the death of his wife. However, Tony decides to live in order to punish the world for his wife's untimely death. The series premiered on the streaming service back in March, and those looking forward to the second season are in luck, because Ricky Gervais just posted a picture of the After Life 2 script — which confirms that things are already underway.

In a post on Twitter, The Office creator shared a snap of himself holding up a draft copy of the After Life season two script. The accompanying caption read, "Writing is hard. Rewriting is fun. Drinking wine when you’ve just finished a first draft is f*****g great." As reported by Digital Spy, Netflix confirmed that After Life would be returning for series two back in April. The streaming platform revealed that the black comedy would be back for another six episodes sometime in 2020. The actor and comedian has previously commented on the show's renewal, as well as the positive reaction received by fans of the series. According to the Radio Times, Gervais said:

"I have never had a reaction like this before. It's been insane. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I'll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really."

As previously mentioned, the first series of After Life follows the character of Tony (Gervais), who contemplates taking his own life after his wife Lisa passes away from breast cancer. Instead, Tony decides to live long enough to punish the world around him by simply doing whatever he likes — which he compares to having a super power. However, this new outlook on life turns out to be harder than he initially thought, as everyone around him tries to save the nice guy he used to be.

According to the Metro, Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has expressed his excitement surrounding After Life's upcoming second season. He said:

"After Life has moved audiences from laughter to tears around the world and we are thrilled to announce that Ricky Gervais will be back with a second season on Netflix. We are so proud to play host to Ricky’s brilliant stand up comedy, specials, original films and series and join in the joy of the fans with his latest hit."

Netflix on YouTube

Despite not giving too much away, Gervais has previously discussed the Netflix show's second series. As reported by the Daily Star, he said "I've got an idea of where it can go. The second series of anything you do is always better, usually because you know the actors. There is a little clue that there might be more of the show at the end of series one where he says, 'I'm just going to use my superpower for good'. He can still be an a***hole and enjoy it. So there's scope for more."

Although we still have a long way to go before the second season's debut, excitement surrounding After Life series two is not about to slow down. And in case you haven't yet seen this brilliant heart-wrenching comedy, you can catch the entire first series on Netflix right now.