Elle Woods might not have thought that orange is the new pink, but Rihanna definitely does. The singer and fashion icon stepped out in a monochromatic ensemble to celebrate the launch of her new Fenty collection at Bergdorf Goodman, and Rihanna's all-orange New York Fashion Week look brightened up the winter weather with a shot of citrus color. Along with glamorous gold accessories — including a pair of slouchy ankle booties — Rihanna matched her her orange mini dress and over-sized jacket with a bold orange lip for the occasion.

Rihanna's chic color palette was an homage to the Fenty 2-20 collection, which featured cool knitwear and leather skirts in earth tones and pops of yellows and oranges. The collection was inspired by "freedom as an individual, a collective, and a creative," as reported by Teen Vogue, and the singer recruited activists and artists who represent that idea to star in the campaign. It's no wonder that the singer's brand is already being sold in one of the most iconic department stores in the world, just one year after its launch.

"[Bergdorf Goodman] is one the first places I ever came to in America. One of the first places that I could buy clothes when I got a check," Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight at the Fenty launch event. "And so to see my brand just sit here and be a part of this establishment is really wonderful... To see it in real life, it blows my mind. I mean, it really is special."

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna's venture into the fashion and beauty spheres — which include her makeup line, Fenty Beauty and her celebrity-endorsed lingerie collection, Savage X Fenty — have been an overwhelming success, which the singer credits to both "hard work" and staying true to herself. "I've always tried to stick with things that I enjoy doing and that I'm passionate about," she told ET. "Fashion comes naturally, because of the industry that I'm in. It's a part of my visuals, it's a part of my videos."

While Rihanna is happy to talk about her fashion ventures and its connection to her music, she's still not sharing anything about her long-awaited ninth studio album. "To be continued," she told ET when asked about the status of R9, as her fans have dubbed it. "I like to antagonize my fans a little bit. Well, they antagonize me, too! So, they get it right back." At least the Rihanna Navy can look fabulous in the new Fenty collection while they wait for new music to drop.