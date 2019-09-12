In the time since Rihanna last released an album, Donald Trump was elected President, the Amazon rainforest started burning down, and Ariana Grande released three albums. Needless to say, her fans have been waiting a long time for new music from the superstar. Well, there might be some good news on the horizon because when Rihanna shut down Super Bowl Halftime rumors, she also gave an update on her new album, and it doesn't spell great news for the Navy.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the multi-talented sensation at her Savage x Fenty show during New York Fashion Week, and even though she was focused on presenting an inclusive and daring lingerie show, the singer also knew what most fans really wanted to hear about: the album. "You want to ask me about my album? I can feel it," Rihanna told ET jokingly. "Obviously I'm a confident woman, so whatever I do is gonna be confident whether it's the album, perfume, lingerie, makeup, or fashion. Y'all gonna have to wait. Navy, I'm so sorry."

The outlet also addressed another persistent rumor that Bad Gal Riri is going to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which she promptly shut down in the most hilarious way. "Actually, this is my first time hearing about the Super Bowl since the last Super Bowl," she remarked. "Girl, I still got an album to finish. You gonna ask me about Super Bowl? My fans about to have my neck."

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

However, the Super Bowl rumors don't come from out of nowhere. According to ET, Rihanna was the NFL's top contender to play the Halftime Show in 2019, but the singer reportedly declined the offer due to the NFL's treatment of Colin Kaepernick and players protesting on the field. (Bustle reached out to Rihanna for comment at the time, but did not receive a response.) As everyone remembers, Maroon 5 ended up playing the show with guests Travis Scott and Big Boi.

"CBS and the NFL reached out to Rihanna first, who after thinking about the offer, decided to pass due to the NFL and the situation regarding players kneeling," a source told ET at the time, also saying that she stood "with the players and Colin Kaepernick." "The offer and exposure would have been great for Rihanna as she's planning a new album and tour but she stuck to what's right in her eyes."

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

Even though her close friend and mentor Jay-Z has partnered with the NFL through his entertainment company Roc Nation, it seems that the Super Bowl is still far from the singer's brain. But there is someone that has been on her brain a lot lately: Lizzo. In her interview, she gushed about the rising star and said she would collaborate with Lizzo anytime — even if it has nothing to do with music.

"Gosh I love Lizzo. She's so badass," she told ET. "I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like Lizzo is so badass. "She is everything that Savage stands for — a confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It's the confidence that you have in yourself and it's the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand."

Although the Navy has to wait a bit longer for Rihanna's new album, we can live with hope that Lizzo will make an appearance on it, and at this point, that's better than nothing.