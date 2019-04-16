Just when you thought that Fenty Beauty couldn't deliver any more before summer, the brand surprises fans again. This time, the brand used founder Rihanna's 2019 Harper's Bazaar cover as a way to announce that a new product is coming soon. The only downside to the news? Fans don't know what the product is yet.

If you haven't seen the gorgeous new beauty issue of Harper's Bazaar, Rihanna is the glossy's cover woman and the star of a next level beauty spread inside. From the most couture fashion looks to glittering makeup a la Black Swan, Rihanna looks incredible, but the photos are more than just beautiful images. Apparently, new Fenty Beauty products are hidden among the pages.

In an Instagram post added to the brand's website, Fenty Beauty showcased its founder's Harper's Bazaar cover image. In the photo, Rihanna's eye is the focus, and color is key. Her brow is painted blue, with a green and pink accent above it. Then there's a bit of yellow just below the inner corner of her eye, and she appears to be rocking burgundy lashes. It's a color feast for the eyes, and one of the products in the photo is coming Fenty Beauty fans' way.

Dennis Leupold/Harper's Bazaar

How do fans know more is coming? Well, the brand captioned the post of Rihanna with, "We spy something coming soon on @badgalriri’s May cover of @harpersbazaarus... stay tuned!" Vague but telling, right? Well, vague appears to be how the brand wants it. However, fans were quick to start making guesses in the comment section of the post.

Some votes were for eyeliners and colored mascara, which given Rihanna's colorful look on the magazine's cover, the guess is an excellent one. Others thought a new, vibrant eyeshadow palette could be coming, but some made a good point that the shadows could also be a cream or stick formula. Unfortunately, until Rihanna and Fenty Beauty choose to reveal the new product, guessing is all fans can do.

Prior to Fenty Beauty posting Rihanna's Harper's Bazaar cover, some savvy fans may have already been making guess about what makeup she was rocking. This is far from the first time that she's worn an unreleased product. In fact, the beauty mogul tends to wear her products up to a year before they're event out.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2017 Met Gala, Rihanna looked stunning in a Rei Kawakubo Comme des Garçon design, a piece that just so happened to be from the night's honoree. While the fashion was spectacular, a few months later, fans found out that the makeup mogul was actually wearing her then unannounced Killawatt Foiled Highlighter a full year before it would even be released.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fast forward a bit and at her Savage X Fenty show in 2018, Rihanna again wore her own makeup products before the official announcement. The gorgeous brown lip she wore to show was actually her Stunna Lip Paint in shade Unveil.

Caroline McCredie/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While there's no way to know when Rihanna and Fenty Beauty will announce the new product she's wearing on her Harper's Bazaar cover, does it really matter? New Fenty Beauty is coming, and any time that's the case, it's reason for excitement.