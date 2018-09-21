Perk up, beauty lovers, because it's a new day, and Rihanna has launched a new member of the Fenty family. The new Fenty Beauty Unveil Stunna Lip Paint is the latest addition to Rihanna's growing makeup empire, and it's basically the answer to all of your fall lip color needs.

On Friday, Fenty Beauty shocked fans and announced the release of a brand new Stunna Lip Paint without warning. The original lip paint is a gorgeous red hue in the shade Uncensored. Now, she's got a sister color called Unveiled. The new color is a perfect chocolate brown that, like Uncensored, was designed to be universally flattering. In fact, the brand even used a video post to swatch the new shade on all four Pro Filt'r foundation shade ranges (100s, 200s, 300s, and 400s), and it's clearly from the video that this new product is, in fact, perfect for everyone.

When can you get your hands on the new Fenty Beauty Unveiled Stunna Lip Paint? Good news, Fenty fans! Rihanna isn't going to make you wait to get your perfect fall look. She's giving you Unveiled right now. The new shade is currently available at Fenty Beauty's website, Sephora, and Sephora inside JCPenny.

As for the cost? It's the same price as the original Stunna Lip Paint and rings in at $24. Plus, if you loved the original Uncensored Lip Paint, you'll probably love this one, too. The brand hasn't changed anything about the formula. It's still the same Fenty liquid lipstick that you loved before. Only now, it's going to have you fall ready.

As it turns out, fans may have already gotten a sneak peek at the lipstick without even knowing it. During the Savage x Fenty runway show, Rihanna wore a gorgeous brown lipstick. Like with most of Rihanna's events, Fenty Beauty almost always breaks down the products used to create her look. According to their Instagram account from that night, Rihanna was wearing Fenty Beauty, but they didn't name all of the products.

Now, that seems suspicious given that she was rocking a chocolate lip. Could it have been Unveiled? Given Rihanna's penchant for wearing her products before they debut, it very well seems like it could have been.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fenty Beauty's new brown Stunna Lip Paint isn't the only launch from the brand in recent weeks. The lippie hot on the heels of the brand launching their two new, gorgeous diamond-themed products. The Fenty Diamond Bomb highlighter and Diamond Milk Gloss Bomb launched on Sept. 7. Now, only two weeks later, Rihanna has given fans another gift in the form of a new shade of Stunna. The world just doesn't deserve her.

If you want to be one of the first people to get your hands on this universally flattering, fall lip color, head over to Sephora or Fenty Beauty's website now. With a formula that fans already love (no, really, it's got over 90,000 on Sephora) and a color that's perfect for the season, there's no reason not to shop the new Stunna Lip Paint.