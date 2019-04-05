Rihanna may be everyone's iconic fave, but today, she's busy celebrating the special day of her own favorite person — her mother, Monica Fenty. As she posted on Instagram on Friday, April 5, Rihanna's birthday tribute to her mom shows just how close their bond truly is.

Rihanna shared a throwback photo of her mom (who previously posted the same snap on her own Instagram account back in 2017). In her caption for the post, the "Umbrella" singer highlighted everything that she's learned from her mother over the years, including a penchant for forgiveness and hard work. She also included the sweetest note about how grateful she is to have Fenty as her parent. The superstar wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my sweet beautiful mother. Thanks for teaching me that strength, love, forgiveness, sacrifice, hard work, and helping others in whatever way you can...is what true beauty looks like. Love you and I appreciate you! Thank You God for choosing this wonderful being to be my mom!"

In case you couldn't already tell from this beautiful birthday message, Rihanna and Fenty have an incredibly close bond. Both the singer and her mother frequently post about one another on their respective social media accounts, sharing sweet throwback photos and even sweeter messages.

On Rihanna's 30th birthday, Feb. 20, 2018, Fenty shared her own throwback photo-themed tribute in honor of her daughter. She wrote, alongside a photo of the star when she was a youngster:

"Happy 30th. God's blessings to my 1st born. The sweetest , most humble person I know , and most loving daughter ever. Lots of love back to you on your special day.🌷"

In a separate Instagram post, also in honor of Rihanna's 30th birthday, Fenty showed off a silly side to the famous singer, as she posted a short clip of the birthday girl having a bit of fun with a face-distorting filter.

On Feb. 20, 2018, Rihanna also took to Instagram to share a message about her birthday. Although, her post put all of the focus on her lovely mom. She related that the day is just as special for Fenty because it marked the day she became a mom for the first time. The "Work" singer began her caption with, "10958 days ago @monica_fenty became a mother for the first time to her only daughter! Today is just as much your birthday as it is mine! I love you mom!” How adorable is that?

Rihanna continued to say, in a message that mirrors her most recent birthday tribute:

"Thank you for carrying me, birthing me, raising me, supporting me, teaching me, and loving me unconditionally! The woman I am today is because of everything that you are! I thank God for perfectly hand picking you to be my mother when He sent my spirit to you! You are the greatest! Thank you!”

Not only do all of these Instagram tributes show that the singer has she learned so much from Fenty, it's clear from these posts that there's just so much love to go around in Rihanna's adorable family.