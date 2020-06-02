In an announcement posted to her social media, Rihanna said Fenty Beauty isn't selling anything on June 2. The brand is participating in Blackout Tuesday, a social media campaign calling on people to pause personal content and to educate themselves on systemic racism and the Black Lives Matter movement as well as support Black voices.

In the post the mogul wrote, "we ain’t buying sh*t!!! and we ain’t selling sh*t neither!! gang gang!" Her other brands, Savage X Fenty and Fenty, are also part of the blackout. Each brand's homepage has a statement explaining why they're not doing business.

"The fight against racial inequality, injustice, and straight up racism doesn’t stop with financial donations and words of support," the sites read. "In solidarity with the Black community, our employees, our friends, our families, and our colleagues across industries we are proud to take part in #BlackOutTuesday." The sites link to organizations including Black Lives Matter NY, Reclaim The Block, The Bail Project, Color of Change, and M4BL so people can make donations.

Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, two Black women in the music industry, initially started Blackout Tuesday as a call to hold their industry accountable for "benefit[ing] from the effort, struggles, and successes of Black people." The pair established The Show Must Be Paused and called for a moment to reflect and have conversations on the next steps for supporting the Black community.