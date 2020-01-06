Rita Wilson's Makeup Artist Totally Ghosted Her For The Golden Globes

Here's one actor who isn't afraid to admit she really wants her makeup done for the Golden Globes. Rita Wilson called out her Golden Globes glam squad on social media after they failed to show up on time. Two hours before the red carpet, the actor took to Instagram to post a selfie, explaining in the caption that despite booking their services back in September, the makeup team had yet to show. An hour later on Twitter she reported they still hadn't shown up and were over an hour and a half late, though she was trying to stay calm.

Wilson is accompanying husband Tom Hanks to the Golden Globes, where he's set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award, an honorary award given for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment."

The delay left her with only an hour to do hair and makeup. While that might be more than enough for most of us to glow up for the day, the Golden Globes are a glamorous, red carpet event where looks, hair, and style are closely dissected.

Though Wilson has not yet posted an update to her social media on what happened when her glam squad didn't show, it appears that this story has a happy ending: eagle-eyed Twitter user @cherrypicks spotted Wilson queued up behind ScarJo talking to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, and photos of Wilson and Hanks on the red carpet show Wilson looking fabulous in a glitzy gown in full hair and makeup.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There likely won't be any further word from Wilson herself for the next few hours as she's finally at and enjoying the Golden Globes, but we'll keep you posted on any post-awards clapbacks or additional details.