Rob Kardashian's New Video Of Dream Shows She's Really Growing Up So Fast

The next generation of Kardashian kiddos are growing up faster than you can say, "Bible." As E! News noted, Rob Kardashian's new video of Dream not only shows that the little one is all grown-up, but also gives fans a glimpse at the adorable daddy-daughter relationship that the two have.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn't as active on social media as his famous sisters, when he does take to Twitter, you can count on him to share some oh-so-cute updates about his life with Dream. On May 30, Kardashian posted a clip of his daughter on Twitter in which a woman, who E! News posits to be a nanny, can be heard directing the tot to say a number of sweet phrases for her father before bedtime. As she smiles for the camera, Dream repeats after the woman and says, "Hi Daddy! Night night Daddy! I love you. Sweet dreams. I'll play tomorrow. Good night!" He captioned the video by writing simply, "Sweetness," along with a couple of heart emojis for good measure.

Even though it feels like yesterday that Kardashian became a father, he actually welcomed his daughter with his ex Blac Chyna back in November 2016. And clearly, based on his latest tweet, the 2-year-old is already an incredibly sweet young lady.

Kardashian's latest post comes only a couple of months after his 32nd birthday party, which was "thrown" by his daughter. While Dream did a fair share of the planning for the bash, she did get a little help from her aunt, Khloé Kardashian. On the Revenge Body star's Instagram Story, she revealed that they held the party on March 16 (Kardashian's birthday is on March 17) so that Dream could celebrate with her dad (Kardashian and Chyna reached a custody agreement in February 2019 that allows Dream to split time with both of her parents).

"Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special party before she goes to see her mommy," the Good American founder wrote, "Her daddy's birthday is on Sunday (St. Patty's Day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate!" She also detailed:

"Dream is great at throwing parties! Thank you Dreamy! She picked out the decorations, created the invite list and everything!"

That just goes to show you that you can count on Dream (and Auntie Koko) to plan a fun party.

In addition to posting cute snaps featuring his daughter, Kardashian has also recently posted a couple of positive updates relating to his co-parenting relationship with Chyna. Back in February, the 32-year-old tweeted (and subsequently deleted) a post that updated fans on his co-parenting status with Chyna, aka Angela Renée White. He wrote, "Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases."

Chyna co-signed his statement and added a kind message about how great of a father her ex is to their child:

"Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"

Evidently, Kardashian and Chyna have put any drama behind them. Additionally, it's super clear, based on all of the reality star's other Twitter updates, that all is well in their family, especially for the sake of their adorable 2-year-old, Dream.