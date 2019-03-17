It seems party planning runs in the Kardashian-Jenner family. On Saturday, March 16, Dream Kardashian threw her dad Rob Kardashian a birthday party, and the St. Patrick's Day theme included plenty of festive decorations. Rob turns 32 on March 17, which also happens to be St. Patrick's Day, and his 2-year-old daughter wanted to make sure his birthday included plenty of shamrock decorations before heading back to her mom's house. (Dream is the daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna. The couple parted ways in February 2017 after a brief engagement, and in February 2019, they reached a custody agreement that allowed Dream to split time between her parents.)

Khloé Kardashian, who is Dream's aunt, shared updates from the event on Instagram. Dream wasn't going to be around on the big day, but the little one helped get her family together for an early celebration. "Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special party before she goes to see her mommy," Khloé wrote on her story. "Her daddy's birthday is on Sunday (St. Patty's Day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate!" The message also included a shamrock, rainbow, and green heart emoji. The star also shared plenty of pictures from the bash on her story, including a table covered in green glitter confetti and a cake with a shamrock decoration that read "Happy Birthday Daddy." Dream even had a festive look for the occasion, wearing a green Minnie Mouse t-shirt and pants printed with shamrocks.

In one sweet snap from the gathering, Dream sits on the counter to cut the first piece of cake for her dad. Her Aunt Khloé also shared a better look at the spread her niece put together, which included more St. Patrick's day themed desserts, including green cupcakes. The pint-sized host also had "Rob" in green cut-out letters mixed in with the glittery decorations. On her Instagram Story, Khloé revealed that Dream was responsible for putting together the whole event, and it looks like she might just have a future in event planning. Khloé wrote:

"Dream is great at throwing parties! Thank you Dreamy! She picked out the decorations, created the invite list and everything!"

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner kids also seemed to be enjoying the birthday bash. Khloé shared a video of them taking turns on a slide in her story. She also included the Stevie Wonder version of "Happy Birthday," and captioned the video, "Rob's Wild Birthday Party."

The party wasn't the first time that Khloé has shared her bonding time with her niece. In February, she shared a series of silly pictures with Dream on Instagram which showed both of them wearing lipstick all over their faces. The post included a video of her niece applying the lipstick, and Khloé can be heard saying, "I feel like this has been a success." The caption reads, "Dreamy Dream" with the lipstick emoji.

Dream's St. Patrick's Day themed party isn't going to be the only celebration for Rob. It sounds like the rest of the family has some special activities planned for his actual birthday. In her story, Khloé wrote, "Get ready Rob for another party on Sunday."

Meanwhile, their mom, Kris Jenner, shared a sweet tribute to her son on Instagram in celebration of his special day. She captioned a series of throwback photos, "Happy Birthday Rob!!! You are such a huge part of my heart. You have the most beautiful soul and I love you more than you can ever imagine. You are such a wonderful amazing caring and loving Daddy and it’s a joy to watch you with your baby Dream. I’m so proud of you Robbo and I love you more than you will ever know. Have the best day, mommy #robkardashian #happybirthdayrob."

The Kardashian-Jenners know how to throw an all-out bash, and it looks like Dream is continuing the family tradition. The festive St. Patrick's Day event was such a sweet way for Rob to celebrate his big day, even if it was just the first round of birthday festivities.