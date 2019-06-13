June 13 marks a very important date, as it's the birthday of the world's very own Captain America aka Chris Evans. And the actor's Avengers costars are pulling out all of the hilarious stops for his special day. In particular, Robert Downey Jr.'s birthday post for Chris Evans says what Marvel fans are really thinking.

On Twitter, Downey wrote a cheeky message to his longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe costar and, honestly, it's a post that sounds like it could be straight from Tony Stark himself. He wrote, alongside a GIF of one of the best scenes in Avengers: Endgame (you know, the one that featured Captain America's best assets), "Happy birthday to America's ass. The world's a better place, and I owe you a kiss on the cheek! @ChrisEvans" Evans clearly appreciated his friend's fun message, as he responded to Downey's tweet with a crown and a heart emoji. All that was really missing from his response was an American flag and a peach.

This is far from the first time that longtime friends Evans and Downey have had a fun Twitter exchange. In fact, the Iron Man star specifically loves to joke around with his fellow superhero portrayer, which has resulted in more than a few iconic and hilarious social media convos between the two actors. And it goes without saying, but their lighthearted exchanges are always such a joy to see.

Downey wasn't the only Avenger to send some birthday wishes Evans' way. Mark Ruffalo also wished the actor a happy birthday on Twitter by posting a behind-the-scenes photo of the pair and writing, "Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic @ChrisEvans Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today!"

As if that wasn't awesome enough, the pair also exchanged some truly kind words in the comments of Ruffalo's post. Evans responded to his friend's message with, "Awwww, buddy. You’re a gem," along with a heart emoji for good measure. The Spotlight actor replied to that statement with a heartfelt one of his own, telling his friend, "Glad you are here, man." How sweet is that?

Evans was obviously feeling all of the birthday love, and he told all of his followers just how much he was enjoying some of the hilarious messages that he received (looking at you, Downey). He wrote, "Thank you all for the amazing birthday wishes!! Some of them are really cracking me up!"

Since Evans is just that amazing, he decided to give his fans a gift on his very own birthday. To close out his trilogy of amusing throwback headshots (the star previously took to Twitter to share some headshots from his humble beginnings as an actor), he posted yet another featuring one of his most questionable fashion choices, which he captioned with,

"Loving all the birthday wishes!! This is my gift in return Last of the #TBT headshots This is the crown jewel, In case you were wondering, yes, that IS a velour, Sean John track suit, It’s amazing I’m even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable."

Just by taking a look at all of these birthday messages for (and by) Evans, you can tell that the Avengers actors' tweets are truly the gifts that keep on giving.