It seems all those fans tweeting #RELEASEHONEYDAMNIT finally worked. Robyn will drop her new album Honey on October 26, her first solo release in eight years. Robyn already gave fans a taste of Honey with her first solo single, "Missing U," a somber club banger dedicated to her fans. But fans may have already heard another cut off the album, her song "Honey" from the final season of Girls last year, which has never officially been released before. Most importantly though the Swedish pop genius says that Honey will be her most personal album to date, which means fans might want to invest in new dancing shoes and some tissues because this one is going to likely leave them feeling all the feels on the dancefloor.

While on the set for her first video from Honey, Robyn took to Twitter to let her fans know that she can't wait for them to hear the new album. "It's a personal album," she said. "And there's so many things that have happened throughout making it that it's really hard for me to explain it in one go. I think maybe the best way is for you to listen to it."

That may be why Robyn didn't give too much away about the album in this video. But, in a press release, Robyn described Honey as being “this sweet place, like a very soft ecstasy. Something that’s so sensual, and so good." Fans can rest assured that this new album won't stray too far from what she does best. "I danced a lot when I was making it," she said in the press release. "I found a sensuality and a softness that I don’t think I was able to use in the same way before. Everything just became softer.”

Robyn also talked about how she found this "sensual" sound for her new album and it has a little something to do with Lena Dunham. For the final season of Girls, Dunham reached out to Robyn looking for a song that could bring things full circle. After all, Hannah jumping around to Robyn's "Dancing On My Own" became one of the show's most memorable moments during Girls' first season in 2012.

At the time, Robyn was already working on new music and sent what would become her new album's title track. Though, expect it to have changed a little since Robyn admitted earlier this year at the Red Bull Music Festival that the song wasn't totally finished when it appeared on Girls.

Over the past two years, Robyn continued to experiment with sounds that were just like "Honey," working in studios in Stockholm, London, Paris, New York, and Ibiza with new collaborators like Metronomy’s Joseph Mount and old friends like Klas Åhlund, Kindess’s Adam Bainbridge, and Mr. Tophat.

There's a sense from the little that Robyn's revealed that this album will show not a completely different side, but a more mature side of the singer who's grown up not only as an artist but as a woman over the course of her career. Whatever Robyn is singing about on Honey though it's clear that fans are ready to listen, damn it.