The rumors are true: According to TMZ, Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker are dating. The actress confirmed their relationship with the New Jersey senator and Democratic presidential candidate in a brief interview at Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C., TMZ reports.

"Yes, very much so,' Dawson said when asked if she and the senator were in a relationship, according to TMZ. "He's a wonderful human being. It's good to spend some time together when we can." When asked how their relationship has been going, Dawson replied, "so far, so wonderful."

Booker's relationship status has been a topic of conversation in political circles ever since he declared his candidacy for the presidency, and not only because of the rumors that he's romantically involved with Dawson. Unlike the vast majority of presidential candidates, Booker isn't married, and if elected, he'd be the first unmarried person to win the presidency since Grover Cleveland's 1884 triumph over James G. Blaine.

That said, Booker and Dawson were already rumored to be dating. The speculation kicked off in January, when E! reported that the two were seen attending a Broadway show together with their families. Page Six reported that Dawson was heard serenading Booker at that show, and Booker added fuel to the rumor mill when, in February, he confirmed that he's "got a boo" — but wouldn't identify the boo in question.

More to come...