A lot has changed since the first season of the Roseanne reboot ended last spring. After Roseanne Barr's offensive tweet about former president Barack Obama's advisor, Valerie Jarrett, resulted in the show's cancellation, it's back without her — rebranded as a spinoff called The Conners, which premiered on Tuesday night. And now that Roseanne's fate in The Conners has been revealed, it's clear that the show will continue to tackle the same difficult issues that the reboot did. Without Roseanne (the actor and the character), though, the way it does so will be quite different.

In the first episode, the show wasted no time answering the question that fans have had all summer long: How did Roseanne die? Last season, Roseanne struggled with an opioid addiction, and now, that's exactly what led to her death. According to Crystal, she was found dead in her bed, presumably after having a heart attack, but when the autopsy result came back, it revealed it had actually been an opioid overdose.

Even though the medication hadn't been prescribed to her, she got the medication from a neighbor named Marcy who swore that she gave Roseanne the pills because she thought she needed them to get back to work.

Much of the episode explores how the family is (or isn't) coping after Roseanne's death, which makes sense, since the show picks up only three weeks after it happened. Each character reacted to it in a way that's pretty typical of their characters — Jackie stepped in to help run the house when Roseanne did (and went a little overboard cleaning and organizing), Darlene remained the comic relief and made sure the bills were paid, and even D.J.'s military wife came back on bereavement leave to help the family.

What was most painful to see was the way Dan reacted; he struggled with grief to the point that he put a huge note on Marcy's car threatening her for giving Roseanne the pills. But by the end of the episode, he became the center of the family the way Roseanne was, and even though his future looked rocky at first, he and the rest of the Conners managed to have the tearful catharsis that seemed to be coming all episode long.

Because of the real life consequences of Barr's actions, the show was forced to tackle difficult subject matter right from the start: the death of the family's matriarch, and that death happening because of an epidemic that affects a lot of real people. But even so, it still managed to be funny, and overall, The Conners is much easier to digest without waiting to cringe when the next Trump reference comes out of Roseanne's mouth.

The Conners is definitely a different show without Roseanne, but it seems to have the same relatable comedy at heart. It's hard to swallow a spinoff after Roseanne itself went down in flames at the hands of Barr's offensive political beliefs, but this episode proves that it might be worth finding out what happens next.