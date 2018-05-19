When the whole world is watching a royal wedding, Twitter makes the occasion all the more fun by helping us all find the humor amidst our tears about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. The tweets and memes about the royal wedding pageboys are bringing a dose of adorable to an already breathtaking affair.

Particularly, the Canadian twins carrying the train — Brian and John, sons of Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney — stole the show as the bride entered St. George's cathedral. Between their happy faces and excellent work carrying the extra-long veil behind the bride, Twitter was in awe of the cuteness.

It's always good to have an audience surrogate at these types of events who represents how we're all feeling watching from home. With so many regal and starry guests in attendance, that "tag yourself, I'm" role goes to Brian and John Mulroney. Particularly a certain moment when trumpets caused one of the boys to light up with a glee that, for kids at least, is a little more potent than that caused by putting on nice clothes and going to church, even for such an honor.

Here are the tweets and memes that followed, celebrating the precious moment:

Basically!

Lots of folks on Twitter are comparing this child to Macauley Culkin, and can you blame them?

Talented Mr. Ripley reference, sure.

100 percent relatable.

It's really the gap tooth that sells it. Oh, Canada.

Here's a video of the memed moment, revealing that the child was reacting to the fanfare announcing their arrival.

Another angle of the boys, hard at work.

Does this technically qualify as a photobomb? Unintentional, if that.

It's a good question!

