On Friday morning, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery to remove lung cancer growths. A statement from the court's public information office noted that the justice had no evidence of remaining cancer after the operation and that she was "resting comfortably."

According to the statement, Ginsburg had the surgery on Friday morning in New York City at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Doctors removed two cancerous nodules in her left lung, which they'd discovered in November when she was in the hospital last month for an rib injury.

More to come ...