While Valentine's Day is traditionally considered to be a time when both your mom and romantic partner reach out to say 'I love you,' there's nothing that says you can't use the day to show your friends a little appreciation. In fact, that's exactly what some Hollywood-A listers have done. Dozens of celebrities sent Ruth Bader Ginsburg a Get Well card on Valentine's Day, wishing the Supreme Court justice a continued recovery from the lung cancer surgery she had in December.

More than three dozen celebrities signed a "Get Well Soon" card that was reportedly delivered to Ginsburg on Thursday, the Associated Press has reported. According to the news outlet, the card was the idea of RBG filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West. The pair said they'd begun to solicit signatures from celebrities at various award season events after continually being asked to pass well wishes on to the Supreme Court justice.

"After Justice Ginsburg's surgery in December, pretty much every actor or filmmaker we met would ask us to pass on their personal good wishes to her," the Associated Press reported Cohen and West said in a joint statement. "We know RBG is a huge movie buff — from big Hollywood epics to small indie films — so we thought she'd get a kick out of a get well card from some of the biggest names in the film world."

Signers reportedly included Amy Adams, Glen Close, Stephen Colbert, Bradley Cooper, Ted Danson, Lady Gaga, Ron Howard, Quincy Jones, Regina King, Spike Lee, Helen Mirren, Steven Spielberg, and Meredith Vieira. While many celebrities scribbled "we need you" alongside their signature, actress Laura Dern wrote, "You are our grand reminder to use voice + fight for truth," the Associated Press has reported. Images shared on the official RBG Twitter account offered a peek at the card's insides and showed various celebrities as they signed the card.

According to PBS Newshour, Ginsburg has missed at least a month of Supreme Court arguments since having two cancerous growths surgically removed from one of her lungs on Dec. 21. The 85-year-old Supreme Court justice was reportedly released from the hospital to recover from home on Dec. 25.

In early January, when Ginsburg was reported missing from the bench after the Supreme Court reconvened following its holiday break, The New York Times reported she was working from home. According to the news outlet, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said Ginsburg was "unable to be present" but would still participate in the court's ruling by reading all submitted briefs as well as the transcripts of oral arguments.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the days immediately following her surgery, a statement released by a Supreme Court spokesperson said doctors had found "no evidence of any remaining disease" in the justice. What's more, the court's spokesperson said that "scans performed before surgery indicated no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body."

While neither Ginsburg nor the Supreme Court have given an exact date for Ginsburg's return to the bench, the justice has not indicated that she has any plans to retire just yet. In fact, according to PBS Newshour, she's hired clerks for a term extending into 2020.