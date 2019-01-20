At 85 years old, the Notorious R.B.G. is really doing the most by having one foot in the U.S. judicial system and one in popular culture. She's the face of a viral internet meme, a documentary feature, a biopic star, and now, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will appear in The Lego Movie 2, which will premiere in theaters on Feb. 8, according to USA Today.

If you're wondering how such an epic cameo came about, then wonder no more. The film's director, Mike Mitchell told the publication, "These movies are so full of surprises. And we were thinking, 'Who's the last person you would think to see in a Lego film as a minifig?' Ruth Bader Ginsburg!' And we're all huge fans. It made us laugh to think of having her enter this world."

The film's story brings a brother-sister duo's Lego universe creation to life, and Bader Ginsburg will be a part of the creative younger sister's world, specifically, according to Mitchell. Producer-screenwriters Chris Miller and Phil Lord were particularly excited by the idea of the iconic Supreme Court Justice's inclusion. "We just were trying to think of people who should be immortalized in Lego and who seem fun at weddings," the writing duo said in a statement to USA Today.

In addition to her time on screen, Bader Ginsburg will be further immortalized with a real-life Lego figurine of her own. Director Mitchell announced that there will be an R.B.G. toy available for purchase in the future — gavel included.

Unfortunately, Bader Ginsburg herself won't voice the character, but director Mitchell reported that she gave enthusiastic permission for them to include her likeness in the film and as a figurine. "She said, 'Of course, I'd love to be a Lego figure,'" Mitchell told USA Today. "'That would be cool.'"

This feature film will make Bader Ginsburg's third in one year, alongside Betsy West and Julie Cohen's profile documentary of her titled RBG, which follows her current daily life as a Supreme Court Justice, mother, and hero in a turbulent political climate, and Focus Features' biopic, On the Basis of Sex, which tells the story of her uphill battle against discrimination in a male-dominated world of law. (Spoiler alert: she's portrayed by Felicity Jones throughout most of the film, but makes a surprise appearance at the end.)

As of late, when she hasn't made headlines for her entertainment features, she unfortunately has made them with her health. In November, Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized after falling in her Supreme Court office and fracturing three ribs, per NBC news. Tests during that hospitalization revealed two nodules on her left lung.

On Dec. 21, she underwent a pulmonary lobectomy to remove said nodules, and as of Jan. 11, the Supreme Court announced that no additional cancer was found, and if her recovery continues to proceed normally, cancer surgeons expect her to be back on the bench for the Supreme Court's February hearing, per CNBC.

Her supporters naturally can't wait for her to return. But thanks to the big screen odes to her career, even when Bader Ginsburg retires, her legacy will live on for future generations, and soon enough, everyone will be able to admire the icon in Lego form.