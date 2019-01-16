If you're a fan of the RXBAR, with its distinctive packaging listing all of the ingredients and portions of them on the outside of the label, you may want to take note: RXBAR issued a voluntary recall of its bars due to the "potential for the presence of undeclared peanut," per a press release and an email the company sent to customers on Jan. 16. This recent recall is an expansion of a prior recall in December 2018, which included Chocolate Sea Salt and Coconut Chocolate RXBARs, also recalled for potential peanut contamination. Per RXBAR, the company is now expanding the recall out of an "abundance of caution".

"Food safety and quality are our top priority," said RXBAR, in its email to customers. "Our investigation concluded that the issue stems from a specific ingredient supplied by a third party. We immediately changed suppliers for this ingredient when the issue arose." The company's statement continued, "Our investigation concluded that the issue stems from a specific ingredient supplied by a third party. We immediately changed suppliers for this ingredient when the issue arose."

Per RXBAR, the affected flavors include Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry, Pumpkin Spice, as well as the RXBAR KIDS flavors Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast, Chocolate Chip.

Each of these affected flavors has a separate window for its sell-by dates that are affected by the recall, which RXBAR published in a press release; it also includes the UPC and full descriptions of each product for clarification.

In an email to customers, the brand also noted that potentially affected bars were also sold in the Variety/Sample Pack, KIDS Variety Pack, The Chocolate Pack, Chocolate Duo Pack, Your Top Three Pack, Best Seller Pack, The Anything But Peanuts Pack and Whole30 Pack.

RXBAR iterates that the product is safe to eat if for customers who don't have any sensitivity to peanut products. The company says that people who have purchased the affected products who have peanut allergies should discard it immediately, and that they are able to contact the local retailer they purchased the product from or contact RXBAR directly for a full refund; customers can contact info@rxbar.com or 1-312-624-8200 Monday through Friday, 8:30am CT - 6pm CT and Saturday and Sunday 10am CT - 1pm CT, per the company's email.

Per RXBAR, any of the bars not mentioned in the recall in those particular flavors and sell-by dates are not affected by the potential for undeclared peanut; those flavors include Gingerbread, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter & Berries, Peanut Butter Chocolate; the RXBAR KIDS flavors of Double Chocolate, Peanut Butter Chocolate and PB&J; and all of the brand's nut butters. For further clarification on identifying the recalled product, RXBAR has launched a page on its site dedicated to images of the recalled products, along with instructions on where to find the UPC and sell-by dates on each bar. You can access that page on RXBAR's site here.