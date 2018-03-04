Ryan Seacrest & Christopher Plummer Talking On The 2018 Oscars Red Carpet Was An Ironic Moment Twitter Didn't Miss
Going into the red carpet coverage for the 2018 Oscars, one of the biggest questions wasn't about who would wear which designer or who certain celebrities would bring as their dates, but rather something far more serious: Would actors stop to talk with Ryan Seacrest? The E! host currently faces allegations of sexual harassment from his former wardrobe stylist — which he has repeatedly denied — but he still decided to be on hand to co-host the red carpet show. He seemed to be getting fewer interviews with top stars as compared to his past award show coverage, but Seacrest did interview Christopher Plummer, which led to plenty of commentary on Twitter from viewers of the live show.
During their interview, Seacrest and Plummer spoke about the actor's nomination for Best Supporting Actor for All The Money In The World. A role which he took on after Kevin Spacey was cut from the film after the allegations against him were made public. In fact, Seacrest and Plummer talked specifically about the 88-year-old shooting the film in nine days because he was replacing Spacey.
Plummer replaced Spacey very last-minute and ended up with an Oscar nomination, and in the time since, it's become a bit of a running joke that Plummer should replace people for all sorts of the things. The latest? That he should replace Ryan Seacrest as host of the E! red carpet. Here's what Twitter had to say about what they hoped would be Plummer's latest role:
He Can Do It All
Really, though, who wouldn't have wanted to watch how Plummer fared as host?
He's Ready
"Oh, I'll just take that mic now, if that's cool."
Thinking Ahead
Well, since the red carpet thing didn't work out...
Re-shoot Time?
I mean, if he can score an Oscar nom after only working for nine days, how long would this take?
It's "Meta"
Viewers could not ignore the fact that this was an uncomfortable situation.
His Latest Role
He could probably handle it. Maybe land him an Emmy?
He Could Interview Himself
Why not?
It's "A Choice"
Jokes aside, it stood out that while Seacrest and Plummer talked about the actor taking over the role last-minute, they didn't mention Spacey or the reason why Plummer had to step in.
The allegations against Seacrest first made headlines in November 2017. Although her name was not public at the time, Seacrest's former wardrobe stylist Suzie Hardy, accused the host of multiple instances of sexual harassment while she worked for him. Seacrest denied the allegations, and an internal investigation at E! found "insufficient" evidence. E! released the following statement to The Hollywood Reporter:
Last week, Hardy came forward in a report from Variety, in which she stood by her claims and said that E!'s investigation finding "insufficient evidence" was part of the reason she decided to speak out publicly. In response to the Variety story, Seacrest released the following statement to Bustle:
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.