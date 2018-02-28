Ryan Seacrest's Accuser Suzie Hardy Released A New Statement Disputing His Denial
On Tuesday, Ryan Seacrest released a lengthy statement via his attorney once again denying the recent sexual harassment allegations levied against him by his former wardrobe stylist at E! News, Suzie Hardy. Responding to his statement, Seacrest's accuser has now released a new statement to Variety disputing his denial.
The statement, published on Tuesday evening, reads:
In a story published on Monday by Variety, Hardy, who worked as Seacrest's personal stylist at E! News from 2007 to 2013, accused the TV host of "multiple instances" of sexual harassment. Seacrest responded to the allegations with a statement via his attorney, in which he called the Variety story "salacious" and again repudiated the allegations. "This person who has accused me of horrible things tried to buy her silence by asking for money on multiple occasions — I refused," Seacrest said in the statement. Bustle reached out to a rep for Seacrest in regards to Hardy's new comments and was directed to his previous statement, which can be read in full below.
News of the allegations began making headlines back in November. Seacrest publicly and preemptively denied the accusations, calling them "reckless," and said that he'd already agreed to comply with an E! internal investigation into the claims. At the time, the details of the allegations, as well as Hardy's identity, remained private. But, in Variety's report earlier this week, Hardy went public with her accusations against Seacrest, opening up about the specifics of her claims. In the report, she alleged that Seacrest subjected her to years of unwanted inappropriate behavior during her time at E! News.
According to Variety, Hardy's decision to publicize her allegations was motivated, in part, by the momentum of both the #MeToo and Times Up movements, which, she said, encouraged her to come forward with her own story. But, as the report explains, Hardy's decision to come forward with her allegations now was largely prompted by the conclusion of E!'s internal investigation into her allegations and Seacrest's response to the network's findings.
At the beginning of February, the network reported that it had completed its investigation and found "insufficient evidence to support the claims." Following the investigation's conclusion, Seacrest wrote a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, published Feb. 5, titled, "What Happened After I Was Wrongly Accused of Harassment." In it, Seacrest again echoed his denial — this time, citing the investigation to back up his claims. He wrote,
According to Variety's Monday report, Hardy was "shocked and insulted" when she read Seacrest's guest column, in which he wrote that "an independent third party found the claims to be unsubstantiated and that there was no evidence of wrongdoing on my part." As reported by Variety, Hardy felt the statement was misleading, given that E!'s investigation found "insufficient evidence."
The full text of Seacrest's Tuesday statement in response to the Variety story reads:
If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.