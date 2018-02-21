In the wake of the Parkland school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, people are coping in many different ways. But there's one terms you've likely heard over and over — "thoughts and prayers." How much is the phrase really helping? Well, this makeup tutorial will show you one blogger's opinion. As Allure found, Sailor J made a "thoughts and prayers" makeup tutorial that is raising awareness about gun violence. It features invisible makeup, and a way to raise awareness yourself.

YouTuber Sailor J is known for putting her own twist on beauty tutorials, and her "T & P Makeup Look" is no different. It starts with invisible foundation named "If You're White, It's a Mental Illness and If You're Brown, You're a Terrorist."

"It you can't see it, it's probably because you're not really strong enough in the spirit," Sailor J says in the video.

After that comes liquid liner and bulletproof-black mascara (both invisible), which "is supposed to match the vests that we're going to start putting on our children if we want them to make it past the sixth f*cking grade." She then finishes off the look with the invisible highlighter called "Money" and invisible blush called "The Blood Of Our Children."

You'll know when you're done applying it because, as Sailor J says, "you'll be flushed with embarrassment."

If you're still not seeing the point of the tutorial, the end should clear it all up. Sailor J ends the makeup portion of the video by saying, "nothing stops a bullet like thoughts and prayers," aka the "T & P" part of the tutorial's title. The almost three-minute video isn't just pointing out the problem with hiding behind the phrase though. Sailor J encourages people to take action against gun voilence.

"In the description below there is actually a Go Fund Me link for the Parkland students that died," Sailor J says in tutorial. "Please take a look at it and if you can't donate, please share it with your friends and family wherever you can." She goes on to add, "because we don't want to prevent any tragedies. Just clean them up whenever we can."

Regardless of the sarcastic notion of the video, the comments on the video are over-all extremely positive. There are also just as sarcastic comments like the one from TheAlmightyBracet that reads, "You should really stop being so subtle."

In case you're not catching on, the point of the video is to raise awareness about how congress is avoiding the topic of gun violence. Since the Parkland shooting on Feb. 14., survivors have been taking to social media and even Capitol Hill to show Congress that they want change.

If the comment section is any indication, people are fed up with hearing about peoples' thoughts and prayers.

There are always ways to get involved. Whether it's donating, sharing, advocating, or making a YouTube tutorial, there's a way to bring about change.