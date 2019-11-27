When it comes to getting in the festive spirit, you want the whole family involved and that includes pets. Sainsbury's new pop up dog restaurant will help you do just that. The supermarket giant is celebrating Christmas with a very special pop up event which is all about you, your pooch, and the most magical time in the year.

The event, which will definitely change your mental image of a dog's dinner, is only running for three days and will be held at the Hus Gallery near Regent Street. From Dec 13-15, you'll be able to bring your little angel to the extra special Santa Paws Dinner pop-up. The meal will be super festive which I know sounds like it's going to be expensive but you guys, it'll cost merely £5 for an owner and their pooch. According to Tyla, the ticket will entitle you to a 45 minute time slot which is more than enough time for you both to scoff your refreshments, which will all be served in silver service. Well la-dee-dah am I right?

According to Campaign, the lucky canines in attendance will get a number of flavour options to hang a fang on including a mixture of turkey, carrots, and sage. Or a meat feast of chicken, duck, and turkey.

After that generous helping of yummy nosh they'll be served up their very own special pudding. A seriously VIP (or should I say VID) dog-friendly mince pie.

I know what you're thinking — "what am I, chopped liver? What do I get to eat?" Well worry thee not my hungry little friend because each human will be given their very own on-the-go Sainsbury's Christmas sandwich and even a glass of bubbles to get the festivities in gear.

Instagrammable content does get more festive than this. Our pals over at Sainsburys have sorted some serious photo opportunities, including a chance to don matching Christmas jumpers with your furry pal.

If you're anything like me, I know exactly what you're wondering. Do you have to actually have a dog to go? Well on Dec 14 there'll be an "I have no dog" session available (which sounds so sad) where you can pet other people's dogs.

Campaign reports that all of this is in aid of Sainsbury's charity partner, Guide Dogs UK.