11 Gifts For Dog Lovers In The UK That Are Paw-fect For Christmas 2019

By Lauren Sharkey
The best part about being a canine obsessive is you don't have to own one to appreciate them. Thankfully, there are plenty of gifts you can buy the dog lovers in your life that will let them express their adoration in myriad ways.

Take the home. Not only can you adorn walls and bedrooms with cute dog decor, but you can even introduce pooch style to the garden with a specially designed planter. Fans of jewellery will fall for a super adorable French bulldog charms and sausage dog accessory in an instant while the practically-minded will welcome in dog printed socks, slippers, and hand warmers.

When the weekend hits, why not make their day with a dog-themed bottle of gin? And when they're in the mood for a laugh, a pocket-sized book full of everyone's favourite dog memes will certainly suit. Of course, there's a personalised product for dog owners to revel in.

No matter your budget or their preference, the following dog-related gifts will make presents to remember. Your recipient doesn't even have to be a dog owner to make full use of them. So spread the canine cheer this Christmas whether through homeware, fashion, or a good old festive drink.

1. A Personalised Clock

Bespoke Pet Portrait Clocks
£49
|
Not On The High Street
Memorialise their dog with this handmade clock. Pick from 16 colours for a truly bespoke gift.

2. An Adorable Charm

Bulldog Puppy Dog Dangle Charm
£35
|
Pandora
A super cute French bulldog adorns this sterling silver charm. The perfect addition to a classic Pandora bracelet.

3. An Outside Accessory

Dachshund Planter
£18
|
Marquis & Dawe
Got a pal who loves plants and canines? Combine both of their obsessions with this adorable planter.

4. A Fashion Find

Curve Dog Print Soft Shirt
£25
|
ASOS
Dog print fashion is seriously underrated. Available in UK size 16 to 30.

5. A Bedside Table Must-Have

Frankie Dog White Speckle Ring Holder
£10
|
Oliver Bonas
This adorable little dog has two uses: a nifty ring holder or a canine-friendly house decoration.

6. A Hilarious Pick-Me-Up

'The Best Dog Memes Ever' by Charlie Ellis
£7.99
£5.75
|
WHSmith
Ideal for a dog-loving Secret Santa or a friend who needs a little pick-me-up, this book will have readers laughing in a jiffy.

7. A Winter Warmer

Huggable Dog Handwarmer
£9
£6
|
Urban Outfitters
Everyone loves a practical gift, and this fluffy hand warmer is no exception.

8. A Gin Treat

Dashing Dog Gin
£53
|
Fortnum & Mason
This limited edition gin mixes cardamom with pink grapefruit. Plus, the bottle will make a nice memento for any canine fan.

9. The Cutest Slippers Ever

Brown Sausage Dog Slippers
£16
|
Topshop
If your friend or family member is unable own a dog, these festive slippers are the next best thing.

10. A Subtle Canine Theme

Ditsy Dog Foil Small Trifold Purse
£59
|
Radley
With room for cards and cash, this compact purse will make a starry addition to any accessories collection.

11. A Sock Drawer Fave

Dog All Over Sock
£6
|
Hobbs
Fox terriers, Scottie dogs and dachshunds unite in these fun (and useful) socks.