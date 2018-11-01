The Kardashian-Jenner family had no shortage of Halloween costumes this year. Your Instagram timeline was probably flooded with pictures of the sisters’ collective look as Victoria’s Secret angels, as well as their individual costumes. And it was only right that they had the kids get in on the fun. In true Kardashian fashion, Kim and Kourtney's sons' Halloween costumes broke the internet this year.

Saint West and Reign Disick dressed as Kanye West and Lil Pump from the "I Love It" music video, and they absolutely nailed it. Though the adorable pair of cousins most likely has absolutely no idea what the song is about, their infectious grins show that they were clearly having fun in their massive box suits, flashy chains, and oversized shoes.

