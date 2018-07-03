Working in the White House may not pay millions, but presidential aides certainly aren't broke. The 2018 report on salaries of White House staff was released this week, revealing just how much the Trump's top female staffers earn. While one notable adviser opted out of a salary altogether, the other women running the West Wing are bringing in six figures for their work.

It's worth noting that doesn't mean the White House has closed the gender wage gap. Despite the fact that 49 percent of White House staffers are women, many of their male counterparts out-earn them. Sixteen men earn the maximum salary of $179,700, while just six women hit that cap, by Politico's count. Last year's salary report showed that the White House paid women 80 cents for every dollar paid to men.

Which women top this year's list highlights just who President Trump trusts, who holds the most power within the White House, and whose influence (and bank account) has grown over the past year. Although some of the names of these top women staffers may not ring a bell, they're all helping shape or promote the Trump administration's agenda, playing an integral role in how the White House interacts with Americans and the rest of the world.

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images Ivanka Trump has held true to her promise not to accept a salary for her work in the White House. However, she and her husband made at least $82 million in outside income last year, The New York Times reports.

Ivanka's staff isn't working for free like their boss. Her chief of staff, Julie Radford, makes $155,000 a year.

Win McNamee/Getty Images News/Getty Images The White House press secretary's promotion came with a $14,700 raise, adding her to the list of staffers making the maximum salary of $179,700.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Senior counselor Kellyanne Conway makes the highest possible White House salary, too. But unlike Sanders, she received the same steep $179,700 paycheck last year.

Conway hired Hope Hudson, wife to Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC), as her chief of staff in 2017. Hudson is now among the White House's top earners at a salary of $155,000, but she still makes about $25,000 less than her boss.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images As chief of staff to Melania Trump, Lindsay Reynolds is paid the same $179,700 salary as Sanders, Conway, and the president's chief of staff.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images The first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, falls close to the top of the list with a salary of $155,000. She actually received one of the biggest raises this year, with a $40,000 increase to her annual pay. Grisham's official title is deputy assistant to the president and director of communications for the office of the first lady.

Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images The White House director of strategic communications joined the Trump administration in September 2017, earning the highest possible salary of $179,700.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Brooke Rollins, assistant to the president for strategic initiatives, also rakes in nearly $180,000 a year while working in the Office of American Innovation.

Mira Ricardel joined the National Security Council as assistant to the president and deputy national security advisor in April at a salary of : $179,700.