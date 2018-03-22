Late-night Full Frontal host Samantha Bee tore into Hope Hicks on Wednesday night and said that a rant about the White House Communications Director has been long overdue. Hicks is set to leave the Trump administration sometime within the next month or so, and Bee has a goodbye message for her.

"I cannot let another week go by without saying, 'F*ck you, Hope Hicks,'" Bee began. "I've never talked much about Hope because — unlike every other member of the Trump orbit — she doesn’t careen onto our television screens lobbing lies and racial invective every damn day."

Despite being in charge of the White House's communications, Hicks rarely spoke personally with the media or sought out the spotlight (which is thought to be one reason why she lasted longer than many other top administration officials — she didn't compete with Trump or tell the press anything that would draw his ire).

"But that doesn't mean she should get a pass," Bee continued.

Hope Hicks, thanks to your force field of bland, pretty whiteness, you'll probably escape this nightmare presidency unscathed. You'll disappear into nice, wealthy anonymity in a nice town somewhere, and someday you'll go to the gates of the nice, white Protestant Heaven, where St. Peter will laugh in your face and say, 'You think you're getting in here?! You helped burn down democracy, b*tch!'

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on YouTube

Hicks entered the Trump administration by matter-of-course more than ambition. She worked for the president's family for years before he decided to run for office and agreed to join his campaign without a real idea of what would come next, according to a recent profile in New York Magazine. She oversaw his communications and was often by his side during the election season. After Trump's inauguration, she became the White House's Director of Strategic Communications and eventually replaced Anthony Scaramucci as Communications Director when he was fired after holding the position for 11 days.

Hicks held a lot of power in the White House; in fact, shortly before her resignation, GQ labeled her the "most powerful person in Washington" besides the president himself. Politico called her "the untouchable Hope Hicks" in July because of her ability to last longer in her jobs than many others close to the Oval Office. (Her tenure as its Communications Director has still been short, however; she's only served officially in the position since September.)

White House insiders describe Hicks as someone who "doesn't particularly like politics" and didn't join the administration for ideological reasons, according to New York Magazine. Instead, she joined because of her longstanding loyalty to the Trump family and because she genuinely likes the president.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Because she didn't begin working at Trump Tower with dreams of entering the White House, some have painted Hicks as more of a victim than a perpetrator of the destruction and chaos of Trump's presidency. But according to Samantha Bee, the fact that Hicks has no political aspirations isn't a reason to excuse the work she did on behalf of a racist administration.

"Reportedly she only left the White House because she hated the personal in-fighting, not because of, say, Charlottesville," Bee said scornfully on Wednesday.

And as Kellyanne Conway — who is rumored to be replacing Hicks as Communications Director — told New York Magazine, the fact that Hicks wasn't in the news much during her tenure doesn't mean that she didn't have an influence on policy and the president's decision-making.

"She may not go on TV or take the podium," Conway said, "but she is asked directly and regularly by the president of the United States, 'Hope, what do you think about this?' That's a much more important, much more immediate and consequential audience, I would argue, for the actual policies."