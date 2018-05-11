There are few things sadder than saying goodbye to a beloved TV show character, and fans are not ready for April Kepner to leave Grey's Anatomy. Her final episode is looming (it's May 17), and her fate is up in the air. In the penultimate episode she's injured in an accident and it's touch-and-go for everyone's fave ER doctor (sorry not sorry, Owen). But, even if April makes it through Thursday's episode alive, the actor is still being written off the show. And, Sarah Drew is live-tweeting her final Grey's Anatomy episodes to let fans in on what she thinks of all this.

On Thursday, May 10 Drew took to Twitter to respond to a plethora of fans' questions. She dished on her favorite parts of working on the show in general, the hardest scenes to shoot, everything she loves about Jesse Williams' Jackson (they're the truest OTP forever), and more. Drew's been honest with fans through this whole process. She's been open about how leaving was not her choice, but that she respects this show and the episodes they wrote for April's exit. It's hard to know whether or not April will survive her accident, but Drew will move on from this character with a whole fan base eager to see her every next move. And, until then, we have her on Twitter and she's dishing all.

On Why She's Leaving

Simple answer, still super sad.

On How She's Going To Miss The Jackson To Her April So Much

She was asked if she'd miss actor Jesse Williams and that crying emoji says it all.

On Who Was The Hardest To Say Goodbye To

Well, OK. I'll just start uncontrollably sobbing now.

Her Thoughts On This Accident Episode

She didn't have any say in how her exit all played out, but it sounds like she stands by this one.

On What She'll Miss Most About Jesse Williams

They were a great acting team.

On The Hardest Scenes She's Filmed As April

All beyond heartbreaking. She brought a lot of heart and depth of emotion to this show.

On Whether She Still Sees Her Cast Mates

So, at least they're all still friends.

On How She Feels About Arizona And April As Characters

They're both exiting the show, but at least the actors are in it together.

On Crying During Filming The Finale

Same, though. Tears forever.

On How Hard It Is To Play Semi-Dead

It's not called acting because it's easy.

But, At Least She Didn't Have To Stay Still The Whole Time

The props team is a life saver.

On How She Would Describe April (And Herself)

There's no denying that April brought it all, 100 percent, all the time. And, so did Drew. She'll be missed for that and many other reasons.

She Opened Up About Her Own Faith

A fan asked if Drew is a Christian like her character and she answered in the affirmative. It explains why those storylines were always played with such respect.

On The Line From Thursday's Episode She Loved

It's when April said, "You prayed for me and it worked!"

And, it did work. Ultimately, April didn't die. Though her character is still being written off the show, her not dying leaves some potential for future cameos. Or, at least, just the solace of knowing that April the character is gonna be OK, no matter what happens next.

Even after fans can't watch April on their screens every week, they'll still have Drew's future career to look forward to. And, it's gonna be big.