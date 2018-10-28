In a tweet sent on Sunday morning, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said The Washington Post exploited the synagogue shooting to attack the president. She was reacting to a tweet sent by a New York Times reporter, who noted that the Post's front page tied two of the week's terror attacks to President Donald Trump.

"Is there any tragedy the Washington Post won’t exploit to attack President @realDonaldTrump?" Sanders wrote. "The evil act of anti-Semitism in Pittsburg was committed by a coward who hated President Trump because @POTUS is such an unapologetic defender of the Jewish community and state of Israel." Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment.

Two of the paper's front page headlines read "Bomb Suspect Found An Inspiration In Trump" and "Trump, Allies Set The Tone For The Violence They Denounce, Critics Say." The press secretary's tweet is reflective of the Trump administration's general attitude toward the press, but this particular sentiment provoked push back from people both inside and outside of the media.

"To be clear, the Washington Post is not attacking the president," responded Times White House correspondent Peter Baker. "The president's critics are and the Post is writing about the conflict. That's what newspapers do. We don't just quote the people in power but the people who disagree with the people in power."

