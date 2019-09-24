Most people meet up for dinner or coffee when they go on a first date. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are not like most people, in that sense, at least. Their official first date was at an Emmy Awards party, and they have kept the tradition going too. Hyland and Wells celebrated their anniversary at an Emmy's party this year too.

Hyland marked the occasion with some Instagram photos from this year's party. She shared, "A little over two years ago we had our first date at this #emmys party. Now at our third time attending, we’re engaged. It’s amazing how fast time flies when you meet your forever person. My only regret is that we have ZERO pictures from the night that changed my life. I love you to Pluto and back."

Someone has to have a photo from that night, right? She's a beloved television actor and he's a Bachelor Nation favorite. At least one person must have snapped a picture of their first date.

Although it's not exactly a typical first date, their romance has a very twenty first century start: it went down in the DM. Yes, that's pretty common these days, but it did all stem from Hyland's Bachelor super fandom and live tweets while Wells was on The Bachelorette in 2016 and eventually Bachelor in Paradise for a couple seasons.

During a January 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hyland dished on meeting Wells. She began, "Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide into the DMs?’ That. He slid into my DMs."

She elaborated, "I was following him. We had tweeted each other because I thought he was funny and he was a fan of the show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute.’"

It all (sort of) started while Wells was on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, Sarah praised him for making literary references. A year later, Wells started responding to her tweets. What took him so long!?

Then, they coordinated Stranger Things-themed Halloween costumes in Fall 2017, hinting to the rest of the world that they were pretty close. Fast forwarding a bit, the couple started living together in August 2018, which was reported by Us Weekly. Wells relocated from Nashville to California to Sarah's Los Angeles home.

A few weeks before, Wells discussed the move during an episode of his Your Favorite Thing podcast. He told co-host Brandi Cyrus, "If we’re gonna take the next step, this is the first step we’ve got to take, to decide if we can handle living with one another."

He didn't specifically say what that "next step" was, but Wells and Hyland did announce their engagement on July 16. The actor shared a series of photos from their beach proposal. The Modern Family actor celebrated the engagement with a quote from the classic movie It Takes Two: "That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff." And Wells captioned his video with "I’ll be Johnny, you be June. But forever," which was a reference to June and Johnny Cash.

It may have started with social media, but they eventually progressed their interaction to attend an Emmy Awards Party. Now, they're engaged and they went back to that same party to celebrate their anniversary proving that their relationship truly has come full circle.