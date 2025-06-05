For its milestone 10th season, Bachelor in Paradise is heading into uncharted waters — in every sense.

In addition to moving production from Mexico to Costa Rica, this season will break with Bachelor in Paradise tradition by introducing a new dating pool to the beach: alums from The Golden Bachelor/ette.

Anything Goes

Ever since that twist was announced, fans have wondered what the dynamic might look like. Several speculated that the Golden bunch might lend some friendly words of wisdom to their fellow beach-goers. Some weren’t thrilled with the prospect of the casts mingling, suggesting that the different groups could go on double-dates together before retreating to their respective slices of shoreline.

As for Wells Adams? When Bustle caught up with the returning bartender in Costa Rica ahead of filming, he didn’t quite know what to expect, but he welcomes it all.

“I think that’s why it’s so exciting. It’s a fun prospect,” he says. “I hope so much that a young [cast member] goes on a date with an old [cast member]. I think that would be the most fun thing in the world. Also, if this whole thing is supposed to be a microcosm of the real world, and this is like some sort of weird singles retreat, I think that happens all the time in the real world, so why couldn’t it happen here?”

Kat Nijmeddin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Advice From Behind The Bar

While ABC hasn’t announced specifics about the format of its returning summer spin-off, one thing is for sure: Bachelor in Paradise has a way of throwing curveballs. Fortunately, if contestants need a compassionate ear — or perhaps just a cool, calming refreshment — as they deal with the ups and downs of summer love, Wells is here. (His favorite drink to serve is beer, he says, adding that it’s not a popular order among Paradise attendees. “I’ve served four beers in eight seasons of filming this show. It’s frustrating.”)

The returning bartender once competed on The Bachelorette before ultimately finding love with Sarah Hyland. The couple has been married since 2022, so Wells can certainly offer some relationship wisdom on the chaotic beaches of Paradise.

Michael Kovac/Variety/Getty Images

His biggest tip? “Communication is really, really key,” he says. “And if you guys are in a relationship and you don't think the communication is there, then that’s gonna be a problem down the line.”