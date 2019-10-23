Sarah Jessica Parker Was Just Unexpectedly Drawn Into The Brexit Debate

In terms of international superstar actors, you don't get much bigger than Sarah Jessica Parker. And in terms of international crises you don't get much bigger than Brexit. However, apart from international fame, nothing links the two in any way, shape, or form, right? Well, that's what we thought. So when Sarah Jessica Parker's name was brought into a conversation about Brexit, everyone was confused. Including the actor herself.

Do not adjust your monitor and, no, it's not April Fools Day. It was during a live streaming broadcast on the BBC that a news reader accidentally referred to a Brexit reporter as "Sarah Jessica Parker", when the reporter's name is was in fact just Jessica Parker.

The Sex & The City star learned about the funny blunder while on Australian panel show The Project and, needless to say, she was pretty darn shocked and equally as amused as everyone else heard about it. She said:

"My name was invoked in the midst of the Brexit? An international incident! I don't need to do anything else as long as I live. That's it for me."

SJP was on The Project to promote her new shoe line in Australia, which is due to launch. A fitting and shrewd business move for the woman who played a character so entranced by all things shoes, at the detriment of her bank balance. And who made the likes of Manolo Blahnik and Louboutins household names.

As you would expect, before SJP had even heard about this gaffe, which happened on Oct. 19, the whole thing had already become a meme.

I mean, TBH, if you think about it, the link between Sex & The City and the whole Brexit debacle isn't that implausible. A show about difficult, complex, hard-to-decipher relationships with major set backs and pitfalls along the way? Seems about right.

In terms of meme-worthy and lighthearted Brexit-related news, this one takes the biscuit for me.