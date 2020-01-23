16 years after the finale of Sex and the City, and fans are still debating: Team Big or Team Aidan? Well, Carrie Bradshaw herself has finally weighed in, with Sarah Jessica Parker revealing that she’s Team Big, all the way. Parker, who starred as Carrie in the hit HBO show for six seasons (and two movies), discussed her character's most iconic love interests on the podcast The Bradshaw Boys released Wednesday, Jan. 22. When asked to choose between Big (Chris Noth) and Aiden (John Corbett), Parker let it be known that the only answer was Noth’s John James Preston, aka Big.

"As you can imagine, this puts me in a terrible position," Parker said on the podcast. "There is a very quick and simple answer: You have to be Team Big or Team John [Big's real name in the series].” She added, “I guess, only because you can't tell a story that long and not in the most conventional way kind of root for that ending.”

Still, Parker recognized the “best of both worlds” she got when her carpenter love interest popped up again in Sex and the City 2. “I love John Corbett so much and I loved Aidan,” she said. “I loved his Aidan. The best of both worlds is in fact having your cake and eating it, too. So I feel like I got both teams."

HBO

In the HBO series, Carrie had an on-again, off-again relationship with Noth’s Big, a wealthy business mogul. Aidan became a love interest during one of their off-again periods, and the two even briefly get engaged before calling it quits. Big and Carrie ended up getting married in the 2008 film Sex and the City. But, in the film’s 2010 sequel, a potential love triangle emerged when Carrie kissed Aidan while married to Big.

For Parker, however, Big and Carrie are written in the stars. “Ultimately, Carrie should have ended up with Big,” she told the podcast. “But it was a delight to mess around before she arrived at that." While Parker’s response may be difficult for Team Aidan fans to hear, she isn’t alone. Corbett himself revealed that he knew Carrie and Aidan were never meant to be during a 2017 appearance on Today.

"I always knew how it was going to end, and it made sense to me because New York is a fifth character in this show,” Corbett admitted at the time. "And Carrie needed to end up with New York, and Mr. Big is New York. It always made sense to me.” He added, “But I still have my legion of fans who were Team Aidan and were cheering for me.”