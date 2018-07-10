It looks like a prominent comedian took trolling to another level. In a diatribe unleashed on Facebook, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin claimed Sacha Baron Cohen duped her into giving an interview for his new show, Who Is America? The upcoming series will air later in July; the reported incident between Palin and Cohen, according to an anonymous source that spoke with Daily Mail, took place in November. According to the newspaper, Palin said Cohen dressed up as an injured American soldier in a wheelchair.

"For my interview, my daughter [Piper Palin] and I were asked to travel across the country where Cohen (I presume) had heavily disguised himself as a disabled U.S. Veteran, fake wheelchair and all," Palin said on Facebook.

"Out of respect for what I was led to believe would be a thoughtful discussion with someone who had served in uniform," Palin went on, "I sat through a long 'interview' full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm — but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin."

The former 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate seemed unaware of Cohen's well-known practice of disguising himself as other people — in often bizarre and exaggerated get-ups — for interviews. "The disrespect of our U.S. military and middle-class Americans via Cohen’s foreign commentaries under the guise of interview questions was perverse," Palin wrote.

Marc Piscotty/Getty Images News/Getty Images

More to come...