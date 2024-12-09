Sabrina Carpenter gave new meaning to Santa Claus’ famed deep belly laugh in A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter. Dubbing her Netflix comedy-musical special “the ho ho ho-iest,” she fully embodied the tag throughout the show’s 50-minute run. From PG-13 sketches to naughty lyric changes (she completely rehauled “Nonsense” for holiday-themed innuendos), the streaming project was a dazzling display of her charm, comedic chops, and mastery of the double entendre. It was also a masterclass in risqué dressing.

The “Espresso” singer has long carved her sartorial sweet spot as lingerie-focused. Her Short N’ Sweet Tour looks, for example, are practically straight out of the boudoir with sheer babydoll dresses, lace onesies, and itty-bitty bodysuits. Did anyone actually expect her to be anything but spicy for her Christmas special?

The feature, which dropped on Friday, Dec. 6, showed a series of multiple dramatic outfit changes that were all sorts of revealing: sheer dresses, cheeky minis, and underwear-flaunting.

Below, the spiciest looks from her Netflix special. She said it best: It truly is the ho ho ho-iest special of all.

Sabrina’s Feathery Naked Bodysuit

Carpenter’s first musical guest was Tyla, who performed a duet of “This Christmas.” For the number, the “Please Please Please” songstress wore a naked, skin-matching bodysuit with a deep-V neckline. It featured lines of ivory sequins down and a feathery train down the front and back.

Alfredo Flores/Netflix

Meanwhile, Tyla looked like a holiday present in a red bow that doubled as a bra and a matching beribboned micro mini.

A Booty-Baring Plaid Mini

In one sketch, Carpenter introduced her on-screen boyfriend, Nick, to her friends. Though she refused to believe he was Santa Claus, she channeled the all-time Santa pose and sat on his lap wearing a preppy look: a plaid micro mini bubble skirt and a sky blue cardigan.

Alfredo Flores/Netflix

See-Through Fringe

Later, it was revealed that her boyfriend kept a dirty secret: He was already married — to Shania Twain’s Mrs. Claus, no less. Befitting the skit, both singers took the stage for a rendition of “Santa Baby” and changed into something much more sparkly.

Carpenter wore a Taylor Swift-coded beaded fringe dress in a black to silver ombré. The fringe swayed atop a fully see-through bodysuit that flaunted her undies. In a monochromatic slay, she paired it with crystal-encrusted silver platforms.

Alfredo Flores/Netflix

Opposite her, Twain showed off her country leanings in white cowboy boots and a sequined mini with puff sleeves. Country, but make it holiday.

Midriff-Baring Velvet Co-Ords

Chappell Roan also graced the special and sang a beautiful rendition of “Last Christmas” with Carpenter. Both singers were outfitted in matching velvet and fur ensembles in snowy whites and emerald greens.

Carpenter wore a halter bra with a crystal flower detail and bedazzled fringe. Her matching set included a mermaid-shaped maxi skirt with ruching from the waist to the knees.

Alfredo Flores/Netflix

Roan also wore a similar combo. She wore a Christmas tree-hued long-sleeve bra and high-waist skirt co-ords, which were both adorned with a massive emerald gemstone.

Lingerie Overload

In a duet with Kali Uchis, where they crooned “I Saw Mommy Singing Santa Claus,” Carpenter slipped into her signature piece: lingerie. She fully exposed her black-trimmed bra and inky undies under a diaphanous babydoll dress, a Carpenter fave.

Alfredo Flores/Netflix

Even Uchis got the exposed bra memo and showed hers off under a snowy white onesie with a décolletage cutout.

Her Classic Mrs. Claus Bodysuit

Carpenter ended the show with a naughty “Nonsense” holiday remix. Naturally, she slipped into a bedazzled bodysuit that could’ve been plucked from the Short N’ Sweet costume department.

For the special, however, she donned a Mrs. Claus-inspired number. Over sheer tights, the singer wore a strapless bodysuit completely blanketed in red sequins. For her accessories, she donned shearling-trimmed boots and matching fuzzy armbands, à la the Clauses.

Alfredo Flores/Netflix

’Tis the season to be cheeky.