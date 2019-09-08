A few months back, fans of American Horror Story had to deal with some terrifying news when it was announced that one of the show's most beloved stars wouldn't be appearing in the new season. Now, however, it seems as if that may be subject to change, after Sarah Paulson teased a possible AHS: 1984 cameo during a recent red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight. To reiterate, though, the key word here is "possible" — but Paulson wouldn't have mentioned it if it weren't actually happening, right? Right?

Paulson has played a part in every single season of American Horror Story since its inception, so it's easy to understand why fans are bummed that she'll be sitting this next one out. When asked about 1984 by ET at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 7, Paulson admitted that it's definitely "a little bittersweet" for her, too.

"I have a lot of friends who are still on the show," she explained. "So I'm getting updates about how it's all going and what they're doing, and I'm like, 'Wait, what? You worked until two? Oh, I remember working until two on that show.' And then I'm also very glad that I can wake up at a decent hour because I'm not cross-eyed from having worked insane nights."

OK, fair enough. That does sound pretty rough. Plus, there's the fact that the actors on the show aren't typically dealing with the lightest subject matter. After shooting tons of scary scenes until that late at night, it's a wonder they're able to sleep at all when they're done.

Paulson also admitted to ET that "it'll be hard" for her to not be involved on 1984, but that she'll still be "watching and cheering everybody on." She then went on to add, "I'm really excited for this season. I think it's a really cool idea for the show this year. And you never know, I may pop up. You never know. No promises though."

Hang on. Wait a minute. Did she just say ... Yep, she definitely just said that she "may pop up" in Season 9. But, "no promises"? What's that supposed to mean? Don't play with our emotions, Paulson.

There's truly no telling whether or not Paulson will end up making an appearance on the new season of AHS, but it seems pretty likely. Back in July, when Variety first revealed that she wouldn't have a starring role on the show, they specifically noted that "it is possible Paulson could appear in a cameo."

So, Variety said "it is possible," and Paulson said she "may pop up." And again — why mention that at all if there was no chance of it happening? They've already filmed the whole thing, so somebody totally knows something. — and they're doing pretty good job of keeping whatever it is quiet... for now, at least.

The first episode of AHS: 1984 premieres on Sept. 18, so fans won't have to wait too much longer before getting an actual answer. With or without Paulson, though, the new season is sure to be a scary good time.