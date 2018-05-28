Love is in the air and a pretty little liar recently took her nuptials overseas to prove it. On Sunday, Sasha Pieterse married her fiancé Hudson Sheaffer at a gorgeous castle in Glaslough, Ireland, according to People. The photos of the bride and groom at Ireland's idyllic Leslie Estate are stunning, and it's no wonder why. The former Pretty Little Liar star and her new husband share a love of the camera.

Although it doesn't look like any of Pieterse's former PLL co-stars attended the overseas event, her big day seemed like it was pretty perfect. “We had the most magical day in Ireland. Our wedding was beyond our wildest dreams,” the couple told People. Pieterse and her husband have been together for years, and although it's unclear exactly how or when they met, it's obvious they have so much in common even if he's not a big-time celebrity.

Pieterse first got engaged to Sheaffer in December 2015, when they were 19 and 26, respectively. The PLL actor posted this photo to announce the engagement on Instagram. However, fans who do a little digging will find that Pieterse and Sheaffer started appearing in each other's social media posts back in October 2012.

With a bit of a portfolio on IMDB, Sheaffer's also made his life's work in entertainment. According to his page, he has two acting credits: one in a TV series Woman Warrior and another in the 2012 short film When She Smiles. He also has performed as stuntman, a production assistant, and an art production assistant. On Twitter, Sheaffer describes himself as a "creative collaborator" and on Instagram, Pieterse's husband's bio says he's a "content developer and creative director." In 2015, he posted a photo insinuating that his real passion is writing, with the caption, "Pursue your #passion." The two definitely have creativity and love of the arts in common.

From Instagram alone, it's clear they're obsessed with each other. And in 2017, Pieterse expressed how much her fiancé meant to her in an interview with People. "He’s incredible. I’ve known him for so long, and it’s so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens," she said.

While pursuing a career of his own, it seems Sheaffer is totally supportive of the actor's journey too. "It really, truly is reciprocated," she continued to People last year. "What we originated our relationship on was honesty, commitment, being loyal, being supportive, making sure that the communication is open enough and obviously love."

Pieterse's former co-stars have yet to publicly congratulate the actor on her wedding, except for Janel Parrish, who tweeted the following on the wedding day Sunday:

On the day of the wedding, most of the main Pretty Little Liars cast members were elsewhere, as documented on their social media. Lucy Hale was traveling in Cambodia, Shay Mitchell was with family, Ashley Benson was spotted in LA a few days prior, Troian Bellisario was in Greece with her husband after attending the royal wedding, and show creator I. Marlene King was in Malibu, California. But it seems Pieterse and her husband were totally present and enjoying their big day, as they also have yet to comment or post any photos to their social media accounts from the wedding.

Now, Pieterse has even more exciting things ahead of her. In 2019, the highly anticipated PLL spin-off The Perfectionists will premiere on Freeform, which will also star Parrish. And who knows? Maybe she and Sheaffer will collaborate on screen one day as well.