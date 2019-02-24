A real-life princess has become Saudi Arabia's first ever female envoy. Saudi Arabia appointed Princess Reema bint Bandar its ambassador to the United States via a royal decree issued late Saturday. Reema will replace Prince Khalid bin Salman, the brother of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who'd allegedly encouraged journalist Jamal Khashoggi to visit the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Khashoggi was later killed at that consulate in October.

According to The Washington Post, Reema's appointment as Saudi ambassador to the United States is likely the kingdom's latest attempt to smooth over relations with Washington after CIA officials clashed with the Saudi government over the crown prince's alleged involvement in Khashoggi's death. While Reema hasn't served in a high-ranking diplomatic post before — her previous positions include a gig within Saudi Arabia's General Sports Authority and tenure as chief executive of the luxury retail brand Alfa International — she comes from a family with serious diplomatic experience.

Her father, Prince Bandar bin Sultan, served in the post his daughter will now occupy from 1983 until his retirement in 2005. His 22 years of service make him the longest-serving Saudi ambassador to the United States in the kingdom's history, The Washington Post has reported. Reema reportedly spent decades living in Washington during her father's career and graduated from George Washington University with a degree in museum studies in 1999, according to The New York Times.

Reema's appointment as ambassador to the United States came alongside a royal decree naming Prince Khalid, the previous ambassador, the kingdom's deputy defense minister.

More to come...