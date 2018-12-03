Rihanna isn't about to let the holiday season get away from her without spoiling her fans a little, which is why it was exciting news when she dropped that Savage x Fenty is doing a "12 Days of Savage" holiday campaign that will gift our lingerie drawers with a whole new slew of lacy sets and frilly bras. (The brand carries sizes 32A- 44DD and 0-22.)

The brand is releasing exclusive sets for the promotion, where in the first 12 days of December Rihanna is revealing a new surprise underthing set every 24 hours, which is all handpicked by the queen herself. There will also be giveaways involved, because what are the holidays without a couple of presents?

The exclusive styles will range wildly — including everything from cami and short robe sets to Santa-themed bra and panty sets — which are all set at special prices and are limited quantity. Each day you not only have a chance to buy these exclusive items, but you can also enter to win them for free by following the new daily rules. The contests take place on the Savage x Fenty Instagram, where Rihanna herself chooses the winner. Then on day 12 — the very last day of the promotion — she's also going to choose one grand prize winner which gets a total of all 12 sets.

On the first day of December, the Limited Edition CLF Trio was available for purchase for $50 (and still is,) which comes in lilac and is a complete set with hipster undies, a cami, and short robe. If you wanted to test your luck instead of buying it for yourself, the giveaway rules stated that on Dec. 1 you and a friend could have won the cozy set. All you had to do was tag a friend under the post and explain why they deserved the gift.

The Day Two Set of the Day was a little different, where the Dotty Mesh Trio was offered for $37 and let you pick up something a little lacier. Coming in four different colors, this three-piece panty set comes with a dotted mesh bralette along with a matching bikini and thong, all in one playful trio.

To win the piece, all you had to do was trim your tree with your Savage x Fenty panty sets and lingerie and tag the photo with the brand. If you didn't have enough sets to decorate your tree with, then you could also have posted Savage's tree, which the brand shared on its Instagram.

For Day Three things heated up and Savage x Fenty offered up the Floral Lace Trio for $40. The lace panty set comes in three different colors — black, light pink, and mint green — and is complete with a bralette, floral lace hipster, and bikini bottom.

In order to enter the contest for a free set, you had to make a funny holiday card wearing your Savage x Fenty, and tag the brand with their hashtag, #12DaysOfSavage.

To see what the next few days will have in store in terms of prizes and giveaway rules, make sure you're following Savage x Fenty on Instagram to stay on top of the new promotions. And if you don't want to test your luck and just nab these limited quantity items as they appear, then go directly to the 12 Days of Savage page on the brand's online site and shop until you drop. This is sure to be the fiercest December yet.