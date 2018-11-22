Savage x Fenty’s 2018 Black Friday Sale Includes Half Off Every Single Thing
Black Friday is right around the corner, and as you're busy stocking up on half price makeup products and laptops, remember to replenish your underwear drawer — especially since Savage x Fenty is going to be 50 percent off during Black Friday. Anyone who has ever bought a lacy bra or a negligee will know that those purchases don't come cheap, where the more sheer panels, delicate lace, and boa-like feathers involved raise the price tag further and further up. But rather than dropping the equivalent of a month's worth of groceries on a few thongs, you can now make your dollar stretch and get literally double the items for the same amount during Savage x Fenty's Black Friday sale.
Rihanna announced the massive price slashes on her Instagram account, where she posted a photo of herself wearing red sporty briefs, high heels, and black opera gloves while lounging on an unmade bed, all casual like. The caption reads, "We getting NAUGHTY-not-NICE this season! @savagexfenty just dropped The Ultimate Gift Guide to help you shop gifts for everybody in ya life !! Hit up SavageX.com to get 50% off everything for a limited time!" From savage stocking stuffers, to presents for your favorite people, to naughty treats for yourself, now is the time to strike with precision and stock up on her coveted lingerie items.
The gift guide that Rihanna mentioned consists of four sections: Gifts for Her, Savage Stocking Stuffers (that consist of Charm Undies and Savage Xccessories,) Gifts For You, and New Arrivals. Check out some of the picks below, and get to shopping!
Metallic Lace V Bralette
A cameo pink bra, this lacy number consists of a deep plunge V-wire and metallic lace on mesh. It has a sporty cut where the straps run right into the cups (like a sports bra,) which is a great contrast against the feminine touches and bows.
Dotted Mesh Babydoll
Get a hot nightie for cheap, where this lacy number clocks under $40. Featuring a dotted mesh at the body and cups and a lace trim at the hem, it's a beautiful addition to any delicates drawer. It also comes in a dusty blue, a light pink, and a burgundy option.
Holiday Savage X Thong 2-Pack
Wear similar undies that Rihanna did in her Instagram sale announcement, and get this festive 2-pack for half the price. Rather than paying $50 for undies that say "Naughty" and "Ho Ho Ho," you can now get them for an affordable $25.
Lace Teddy
Treat yourself to the ultimate lace teddy that doesn't break the bank. It's one of Savage x Fenty's bestselling lingerie products, and it features fine lace, a low neckline, thin straps, a cut out design, and super sexy garter straps. It also comes in a black version in case you want something a little more sinful.
Velvet Bralette
Get into the holiday spirit by wearing velvet underneath your shirt. This Velvet Bralette is made from invisible tulle with a soft crushed velvet panel, creating a chic cut-out style across the bust.
Open-Back Velvet Bikini
Cut-out bras never go out of style, especially when they have matching bottoms to create a geometric set. But the thing that makes this velvet trim bra special is that is also has a super sexy low back, really making it pop.
Marabou Handcuffs
Spice up the bedroom with these fuzzy and sleek handcuffs.