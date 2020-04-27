Drama continues to brew on The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart. In a preview for the April 27 episode, Savannah is confronted by Julia after receiving a rose from Brandon last week. Julia, who Brandon didn't pick but told they could "figure things out" regardless, decides to pull Savannah aside to warn her that the folk singer may not be on the show for "right reasons."

"Ever since Chris Harrison said 'couple up,' you and Brandon have been all over each other,'" Julia says in the preview. "It feels disingenuous and it hasn't sat well with me." The teaser ends with suspenseful music as the two sit on the couch. Bachelor fans will have to wait for the new episode to find out how Savannah reacts to Julia's pointed words, but here's everything to know about the contestant in the meantime.

Who Is Savannah?

Per her ABC bio, Savannah is 25-year-old who worked a corporate job before deciding to pursue a career as an acoustic pop singer. Once she realized that she "could not play it safe anymore," she quit her job and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, also known as Music City, to focus on her music. She also taught herself how to play the guitar, and according to her own official website, is a yoga instructor and model.

Savannah’s Music

Savannah released her first single, "Inside Out," on April 17 with VannaMac Records. "If I could give my fifteen-year-old self a squeeze right now, it would be the purest, most teary-eyed, ecstatic embrace of all time," she wrote on Instagram of the release. "We've dreamt and worked a literal lifetime for this moment and I wouldn’t want to open this new chapter up with any other record than this one right here. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

With lyrics like, "It's getting hard to breathe when you're around me” and "You've got me feeling like I'm feeling for the first time," “Inside Out” is the ultimate pop ballad about falling in love, aka the ideal track for Listen to Your Heart.

Savannah’s Instagram

Savannah’'s model work and love for yoga is especially prevalent on her Instagram. She's repped by The Block Agency and regularly shares lifestyle snapshots in sponsorship with brands, like bridal boutiques Inbal Dror and Adorn Nashville and vegan cosmetics line CLOVE + HALLOW. As for her love for yoga, Savannah offers private lessons and special events for CorePower yoga classes that can be booked on her website.