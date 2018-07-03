Scarlett Johansson's Response To Her New Movie's Backlash Just Reiterates The Root Of The Issue

Scarlett Johansson has issued a statement after receiving backlash regarding her new role. It was recently announced that Johansson would be playing the role of Jean Marie Gill in Rub & Tug, and fans were quick to point out that, Gill seems to have lived as a transgender man, not a cisgender woman like Johansson. When asked for comment on the reaction to her new film, Johansson's rep provided this comment on Rub & Tug to Bustle from the actor herself: "Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment." (Bustle reached out to New Regency and 20th Century Fox for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Johansson's response to her new movie's backlash calls out other cisgender actors who have played transgender roles to great acclaim — Huffman and Leto were both nominated for Oscars for their roles in Transamerica (2005) and Dallas Buyers Club (2013), respectively.

More to come...