Scentbird started out as a monthly fragrance discovery and subscription service. However, the brand has evolved and expanded its offerings to include hand creams, lip balms, and an unexpected new product. Scentbird has launched Healing Crystal/Gemstone Face Masks as part of its monthly subscription package. The launch is part of the company's goal to help customers mix and match products while personalizing their beauty routines.

Scentbird's Healing Crystal/Gemstone Collection is comprised of five masks that you will want to immediately add to your product rotation. These are not sheet masks, either. Rather, you squeeze the product from the tube, apply an even layer to wet skin, and let it do its thing. These masks also do more than target specific skin concerns. They utilize what is believed to be the natural healing powers of mystical crystals like rose quartz, amethyst, citrine, moonstone, and black onyx to refresh skin. Ultimately, these masks will soothe your body and mind.

The masks cost $26 a piece and arrive on June 11 at the Scentbird site.

"Every new innovation makes us crave creature comforts found in nature, which brought us to crystals," Scentbird co-founder Mariya Nurislamova tells Bustle via email regarding the launch. "No longer 'New Age,' crystals have taken the beauty world by storm, and, here at Scentbird, we couldn't be more excited."

You are pretty much guaranteed to find something that will address your skin issues or type.

"Whether you're looking for a moisturizing and nourishing treatment, or cooling and calming, or a warming skin detox, our capsule collection offers a range of benefits and textures," Nurislamova continues.

Below is each mask in the range and what it does.

1. Rose Quartz Nourishing Youth Mask

This ultra-moisturizing mask will help you get supple skin, thanks to the rose quartz. The formula also features rosehip seed oil, which hydrates and minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Your skin will be smooth, plump, and glowing.

2. Amethyst Calming Cooling Mask

Amethyst is believed to having calming properties. Therefore, this mask will be a treat for tired, blotchy skin. It includes ingredients that relieve redness and inflammation. Meanwhile, lavender flower water hydrates and the crushed amethyst crystals balance things out.

3. Citrine Brightening Peel-Off Mask

Peel-off masks are fun. This version brightens skin while the formula is packed with good stuff, like turmeric, Vitamin C, antioxidants, and crushed citrine. These ingredients work together to revitalize dull skin, as well as protect it.

4. Moonstone Hydrating Sleep Mask

The Moonstone Hydrating Sleep Mask is a pillow-proof formula that will do all the heavy lifting while you snooze. Apply it and you'll wake up with dewy, radiant skin. With a combo of hyaluronic acid, crushed moonstone crystals, and fresh water lily, it's a skin care dream come true.

5. Black Onyx Warming Detox Mask

If you're in search of a mask that removes dirt and oil while purifying skin, the Black Onyx Warming Detox Mask is exactly what you need. The mask is infused with black onyx and features black silt, which minimizes the look of pores and keeps oil at bay without stripping your skin of moisture.

Scentbird memberships start at $14.95 and shipping is free. You can choose from different membership levels and will receive one to three items per month. It all depends on your personal perfume preference — and more. With the launch of these masks, Scentbird has become more of a "go to" specialized hub.