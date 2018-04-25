If there's one unambiguously good thing about the 2016 election, it's that it's turning everyone into a prolific reader. Between Hillary Clinton's What Happened, Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury, and James Comey's A Higher Loyalty, bookstores are making a killing by supplying people with inside information about the 2016 presidential campaign and the subsequent Trump presidency. Well, now there's another one coming, and it's a doozy. The cover of Sean Spicer's book has been revealed, and it turns out that people have a lot of thoughts about what the former White House press secretary has to say in the book, The Briefing: Politics, The Press, and The President.

Sean Spicer kicked off his tenure as the White House's connection to the press in a rather inauspicious way when he falsely claimed that "this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration — period — both in person and around the globe." Spicer later told the New York Times that he regretted that moment, but that didn't change his reputation as a press secretary with a tendency to share falsehoods from his position behind the podium.

According to Politifact, over 60 percent of the statements from Spicer they rated were mostly false, false, or "pants on fire." It's no surprise, then that numerous commenters on Spicer's tweet revealing the book title joked that they expected to see it in the fiction section.

That wasn't the only defining feature of Spicer's tenure, however. He also had a habit of misspeaking, which was memorialized most memorably in GQ's "Sean Spicer's Alternative ABCs" video, which catalogued a Spicerism for almost every letter of the alphabet.

Given his position as press secretary, this propensity of his stood out — and someone noted it in a post with a book cover doctored to match Spicer's speaking style.

Twitter didn't forget Spicer's one-off moments either, though. Instead of directly answering questions about former FBI director James Comey's firing in May of 2017, Spicer seemed to hide in the bushes in front of the White House.

He later claimed that he wasn't "in" the bushes, but instead "among" them — but that didn't erase remove the episode from the nation's memory. While

While Spicer's book will probably pick up some steam as he begins doing more publicity for it, some people responded to his announcement about it with a pretty solid "no."

Some people offered concrete reasons — like how their reading time was taken up with other recently released books, like Comey's memoir or CNN anchor Jake Tapper's political thriller, The Hellfire Club.

For many others, though, a GIF sufficed — and, in most cases, it was a GIF that conveyed distaste, apathy, or even a joking sense of fear.

While no one knew when the cover would drop, the book itself wasn't a surprise. Spicer announced that he would be writing a book back in December, and the July 23 release date was set. Regnery Publishing, which the Washington Post says describes itself as “the country’s leading publisher of conservative books,” said that the book would provide “new light on the headline-grabbing controversies of the Trump administration’s first year.”

The Washington Post also noted at the time, though, that The Briefing was unlikely to be a tell-all. Spicer has still acted loyal towards the president in the time since he resigned, choosing a conservative publisher for his book could indicate that he doesn't mean to change that. So if you were hoping for Fire and Fury through Spicer's eyes, you're likely to be disappointed.

But either way, now you've got a release date and a cover — but who knows what other key Trump administration players will announce a book release between now and Spicer's publishing date.